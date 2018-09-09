Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Luke Shaw is doing okay after the head injury against Spain

Suman Dey
ANALYST
News
514   //    09 Sep 2018, 08:59 IST

Image result for luke shaw
Luke Shaw has recently hit the top form at Manchester United.

What's the news?

According to the reports by the BBC, England left-back Luke Shaw is fine after suffering a head injury in a 2-1 defeat to Spain in the Nations League at Wembley. After the match, Shaw confirmed about his well being on Twitter and thanked the fans for all their love and support.

In case you didn't know...

Luke Shaw was dubbed as the best left-back prospect in England, but a horrific injury in 2015 saw him miss both club and country duties for a lengthy period. Since recovering from that injury, the 23-year-old hasn't looked the same and mostly found himself warming the bench under Jose Mourinho last season. He also received heavy criticism from the United boss for his lack of effort and was continually being linked to move away from Manchester United all throughout the season. 

He failed to cut into Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad in the summer, but his determination and perseverance saw him put some terrific performances for Manchester United in the opening month of the new Premier League campaign and eventually a call-up to the England National side.

The heart of the matter

The only player who has performed above expectations for Manchester United this season is Luke Shaw. He has just hit the full form, and any news of an injury would have sent shivers down the spine of United fans. Shaw was voted as United's Player of the Month for August, and the red half of Manchester will be relieved hearing he is fine after a horrific head injury.

In England's UEFA Nations League tie against Spain, Shaw collided with Spain's Dani Carvajal while jostling for an aerial ball in the second half of the game. The collision saw Shaw being stretchered off the field. Reports have thus emerged of Shaw's well being including the player taking to Twitter to confirm the same.

What's next?

The England International will be hoping that he doesn't miss any match for either club or country due to this injury. No one knows better than him the feeling of being sidelined because of injuries. Manchester United already lack qualities in defense, and Jose Mourinho would want his player of the month for August to be back in training fully fit after the International break.

Suman Dey
ANALYST
A sports enthusiast and an avid follower of football. Since childhood I was encouraged to play cricket and in no time it became a hobby. Gradually I found interest in other sports also. Football is in my blood and I love the electrifying ambiance that surrounds it. I often watch the pre and post match analysis of a match and try to learn how to analyze a football game. The thing that intrigues me the most is that there are so many things happening behind the scenes that are oblivious to our naked eyes. The technological advancements that has been made are phenomenal. I like analyzing a game from a statistical point of view. Being a data guy myself , I am firm believer of providing insights through facts and data. Though a game is always unpredictable , analyzing it from different dimensions can provide some very interesting conclusions.
