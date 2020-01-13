Luke Shaw suffers new injury setback

Jonny Ross
Published Jan 13, 2020

Jan 13, 2020

Luke Shaw's Injury Nightmare Continues

Luke Shaw has suffered a new injury setback as he injured his hamstring in the warm-up before kickoff in United's 4-0 victory over Norwich City on Saturday.

Shaw was named on the bench but injured himself during the warm-up and had to withdraw from the squad. The left-back was replaced in the squad by Tahith Chong. According to the Manchester Evening News, Shaw had a 'tight hamstring'.

The 24-year-old has been in and out of Manchester United's starting XI and has missed almost three months of the season with injuries. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer excluded Shaw, 24, from the midweek squad against Manchester City, but he regained his place in the team only to get injured again.

This new injury gives Solskjaer a headache and could even affect the possible departure of Ashey Young who was omitted after reportedly agreeing terms for a transfer to Inter Milan.

Shortage at left-back

Brandon Williams is now the only specialist left-back available to Manchester United with Luke Shaw being out, although Diogo Dalot who is just back from injury has played at left-back before.

Manchester United hierarchy are said to be close to reluctantly selling Ashley Young this month, rather than waiting and losing him for free when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Shaw is one of the best-paid left-backs in football, earning a reported £190,000 per week and this latest injury blow could end up affecting his chances of convincing manager Solskjaer that he has a long term future at Old Trafford.

Luke Shaw has featured only 13 times for United this season, 11 of those games coming in the Premier League with 1 appearance in the Carabao League Cup against Colchester. He has also played in only one Europa League game, the defeat away to Astana back in November.