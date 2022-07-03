Luner SV vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd July | Club Friendlies 2022

Borussia Dortmund will get their preparations for the 2022-23 Bundesliga campaign underway on Tuesday when they take on amateur side Luner SV in a pre-season friendly.

Die Borussen finished runners-up in the Bundesliga last season, eight points adrift of winners Bayern Munich.

For the first time since January 2020, Dortmund will be without Erling Haaland, following the Norwegian’s move to Premier League champions Manchester City.

However, they have snapped up Salzburg goal machine Karim Adeyemi, while Sebastien Haller is expected to be announced soon. Haller finished top of the goalscoring charts in the Eredivisie last season, netting 21 goals to guide Ajax to their 36th Dutch top-flight league title.

For Luner, meanwhile, Tuesday’s game will be one of the biggest in their history, as they play host to one of the top club teams in the nation.

They currently play in the sixth tier of German football and had a decent 2021-22 campaign, picking up 15 wins and 11 draws in 34 games. Luner secured a top-half finish in the league last season, picking up 53 points to finish in ninth place.

Luner SV vs Borussia Dortmund Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two teams, so Luner will hope to stun the Bundesliga giants.

Dortmund head into the game on a two-match winning streak, seeing off Greuther Fürth and Hertha Berlin in their last two Bundesliga games last season.

Luner have managed just one win in their last six home games, losing three and drawing two.

Dortmund are unbeaten in eight of their last nine away games across competitions, with a 3-1 loss at Bayern Munich on April 23 being the only exception.

Luner SV vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Luner face the daunting task of taking on one of the biggest teams in the German top flight. Given the extreme gulf in class and quality between the two teams, Dortmund should stroll to a comprehensive victory.

Prediction: Luner SV 0-5 Dortmund.

Luner SV vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Dortmund,

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in Dortmund’s last six games),

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in Luner's last ten games),

Where does Haaland rank in Paul Merson's 5 best Premier League transfers so far? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far