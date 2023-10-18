Lusitania vs Benfica Prediction and Betting Tips | October 20th 2023

Lusitania will invite Benfica to the Estádio João Paulo II in the third round of the Taca de Portugal on Friday.

The hosts recorded a 1-0 win over Os Marialvas in the previous round and in their previous outing, defeated Uniao de Tomar in the Campeonato de Portugal (Serie C ) earlier this month.

The visitors, alongside, the rest of the Primeira Liga club will play directly in the third round of the competition. They are the most successful team in the competition, winning it 26 times but have not won it since 2017. They last made it to the final in 2021, suffering a 2-0 loss to Braga.

They have been in good touch this season and recorded a 1-0 away win over Estoril Praia thanks to an injury-time goal from António Silva.

Lusitania vs Benfica Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions, recording four wins. At home, they have won three games in a row, keeping two clean sheets.

The visitors have suffered two defeats in their last five games in all competitions, with both of them coming in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League. Four of the five games in that period have ended in draws.

Two of Benfica's three defeats this season have come in their travels.

Lusitania have suffered six defeats in their last seven games in the Taca de Portugal.

The visitors have kept just one clean sheet in their last six away games in all competitions.

The last four away games for the visitors in the Taca de Portugal have seen fewer than 2.5 goals, recording three wins and keeping two clean sheets.

Lusitania vs Benfica Prediction

Lusitania will play against a top-flight team for the first time at home and will host the capital club at a sold-out stadium. They have been in good form recently, winning four of their last five games, and keeping three clean sheets.

They have kept clean sheets in their last two home games in all competitions and will look to count on the home advantage in this match to pull an upset.

As Águias have a much superior record in the Taca de Portugal and, considering their advantage in terms of squad quality, are strong favorites. They have a busy schedule after the international break and after this cup tie, will face Real Sociedad in a crucial UEFA Champions League game.

A few of their players will be fresh off their games from international duty and might be rested in favor of the Champions League match. Nicolas Otamendi is expected to be rested after a lengthy trip back home from Peru. Orkun Kökçü did not play in the international break for Turkey through a strain and is a doubt for the match.

Angel Di Maria and Alexander Bah are also not fully match fit. This might force head coach Roger Schmidt to field a second-fiddle squad in this match. Nonetheless, the visitors have a decent squad depth and should be able to field a good starting XI and eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Lusitania 0-2 Benfica

Lusitania vs Benfica Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Benfica to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Rafa Silva to score or assist any time - Yes