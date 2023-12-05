Luton 3-4 Arsenal: 5 Hits and Flops as Declan Rice wins last-gasp seven-goal thriller for the Gunners | Premier League 2023-24

Arsenal secured a crucial 4-3 win over Luton Town in the Premier League on Tuesday, December 5.

The Hatters entered this contest on the back of three defeats, one draw and just one win in their last five games. Their last outing was a comprehensive 3-1 defeat against Brentford. Manager Rob Edwards fielded a full-strength lineup for this game.

The Gunners, on the other hand, entered this contest on the back of a five-game winning streak. Their last outing was a tricky 2-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers in which they had to hold their opponents off at the end. Mikel Arteta had to make one change as Takehiro Tomiyasu was replaced by Jakub Kiwior.

Arsenal made a positive start to the contest and dominated possession in the first half. However, they were met with a resolute Luton side that were backed by a vociferous home crowd. The visitors had the ball for 63% of the first period and created the majority of the chances with eight shots and six of those on target.

Gabriel Martinelli opened the scoring after 20 minutes after he applied a deft finish to a wonderful cut-back by Bukayo Saka to set him up. Gabriel Osho found a quick reply for Luton within five minutes as he headed in a corner from Alfie Doughty to make it 1-1.

Arsenal kept going at the hosts and finally found an answer as Saka and Benjamin White combined brilliantly on the right flank. The latter then crossed the ball into the box, where Gabriel Jesus leapt the highest to meet it and give the Gunners a 2-1 lead before half-time.

Luton made an electric start to the second period and were also aided by two awful mistakes from Gunners' custodian David Raya. The Spaniard dealt with a free kick poorly and allowed Elijah Adebayo to nod in to make it 2-2 after 49 minutes. Just eight minutes later, Raya allowed Ross Barkley's shot to sneak under his body as the hosts led 3-2.

However, Arsenal pulled a goal back as Jesus assisted Kai Havertz to make it 3-3 on the hour-mark. That goal galvanized the Gunners and they were a different beast for the final half hour.

The visitors attempts 15 shots in the second half, hitting the target thrice and scoring each time they did so. They had to wait until the final kick of the game for the winner as Declan Rice headed in Martin Odegaard's cross to secure a clutch win.

On that note, let's take a look at the five hits and flops from the game.

#5. Hit - Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal)

Gabriel Jesus was active for Arsenal in the final third and scored a thumping header from close-range to make it 2-1 on the cusp of half-time. He was also involved in a constant back-and-forth with the home crowd, who cheered each time the Brazilian lost possession or went to ground.

Jesus also provided a smart assist for Kai Havertz to make it 3-3 in the 60th minute as the Gunners showed fighting spirit and refused to fade away. He also played five key passes, won five duels and completed two dribbles.

#4. Hit - Kai Havertz (Arsenal)

Havertz continued in his rich vein of form as he bagged another goal vital for his growing confidence. The German has shown great signs of combination play with Jesus, with the Brazilian setting him up tonight as well.

He passed the ball with 64% accuracy, including four key passes. He also won 10 duels, making two tackles and one interception. Havertz attempted five shots but hit the target just once for his goal.

#3. Hit - Ross Barkley (Luton)

The former Everton man had a great game and even grabbed a lovely goal to give Luton a 3-2 lead after 57 minutes.

Barkley passed the ball with 71% accuracy, including two long balls and one key pass. He also won 15 duels, making two tackles, two clearances and one interception. Barkley also completed four dribbles in a performance reminiscent of his younger days.

#2. Flop - David Raya (Arsenal)

Raya had a rather forgettable game as he was poor at defending set pieces. On one occasion, he failed to attend to a cross into the box, leading to Luton's equalizer to make it 2-2 in the 49th minute.

The Spaniard then made another dreadful error as he let Ross Barkley's shot slip under his arm and into the net to make it 3-2.

Raya was fortunate his teammates rallied and overturned the deficit before the end of the game to secure a 4-3 win.

#1. Hit - Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Bukayo Saka made his 200th appearance across competitions for Arsenal, having debuted for his boyhood club back in 2018. He became the youngest player to achieve the feat for the Gunners since Cesc Fabregas.

Saka started the first half well and created the chance for the Gunners' first goal. He saw an opportunity and made a smart run for a quick throw, before meandering into the 18-yard box and laying it off to Martinelli to apply the finishing touch.

Saka also created the chance that led to Jesus' goal, playing a lovely one-two with Ben White on the right flank before the full back crossed the ball.