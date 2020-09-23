Manchester United progress to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup with a rather convincing victory over their opponents Luton Town. Solskjaer's men got off to a good start but as the game went on, Luton Town grew into it and it looked pretty evened out until Brandon Williams won a penalty at the stroke of half-time and Juan Mata sent it home without any fuss.

Luton kept at it but the Manchester United players dug their heels in and clung on to their one-goal advantage. Once Solskjaer unleashed the substitutes on Luton Town however, there was only going to be one winner. Rashford finished coolly at the end of a fortuitous yet slick passing move.

Mason Greenwood would then drive in from the right wing and pull off one of his signature left-footed finishes through an array of bodies in the box to seal the deal for Manchester United. Let's take a look at how the Manchester United players fared tonight.

Manchester United Player Ratings

Dean Henderson: 8/10

Made an excellent save in the 81st minute to protect United's advantage. Henderson proved to be up to the task whenever called upon. He was more of a commanding presence in the area than De Gea and it looks like the Spaniard doesn't have much room for error anymore.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka: 6/10

Aaron Wan-Bissaka looked decent but had to be yelled at to be positive in possession and get forward. He wasn't very sharp tracking back at first but grew into it as the game progressed. The right-back put in a couple of lovely balls into the box but nobody got on the end of it.

Eric Bailly: 7/10

Eric Bailly was solid at the back and though his decision making was a bit suspect on occasion, his athleticism and drive helped United keep a clean sheet. He also showed good positional sense while dealing with crosses.

Harry Maguire: 6/10

Harry Maguire was a bit hesitant to go in for the tackle tonight. Looked to drive forward than he has often and it was a more or less steady showing from the Manchester United captain.

Brandon Williams: 7/10

Brandon Williams was energetic throughout. Did well on the left flank, combining well with the United attackers. Did well to win the penalty.

Nemanja Matic: 8/10

Nemanja Matic was excellent in the centre of the park

Nemanja Matic showed again why he is the presence that Manchester United desperately need at the centre of the pitch. He was excellent with his distribution. Such a stable, reliable player in midfield. He was excellent moving the ball through the lines with his swift passing. Matic should definitely start for Manchester United against Brighton at the weekend.

Fred: 6/10

Fred was always making himself available and ready to chase down the second balls. Neat with the possession and gave a good account of himself but did not really affect the game in a productive sense. But he gained some valuable minutes.

Donny van de Beek: 7/10

Donny van de beek was impressive. He offered a sort of energy that United lack. Makes some excellent late runs and even showed off a bit of his poaching ability and had a shot saved. He also showcased his vision by letting the ball roll to Mata to create United's first real chance of the game. Solskjaer will be happy to see what the former Ajax lad can offer.

Jesse Lingard: 7/10

Lingard looks to be dusting himself off and getting ready for the season ahead. Showed great intent, pacy, and was behind most of United's early forays into the area and played some really sweet balls for his teammates to run onto. He will want to keep this up. A lot of his shots didnt come off though.

Juan Mata: 6/10

Combined well with van de Beek and converted from the spot to settle Manchester United nerves. Tried to move the ball quickly and was perhaps a yard short of pace. Became the only Manchester United player to have scored in every season post the Ferguson era.

Ighalo: 5/10

Ighalo looked dull and rarely threatened. He got better in the second half but he will need to do much better than he did tonight to see more game time.

Substitutes

Bruno Fernandes: 7/10

Bruno Fernandes made United look like they mean business immediately after coming on. A menacing presence on the counter, he played a crucial role in the both the goals United scored after he came on. He also got an assist for his part in Greenwood's goal.

Mason Greenwood: 8/10

Greenwood was excellent after coming on. He was too good for the tired luton legs. Got an assist and scored an excellent goal cutting in from the right flank and driving a low shot past several bodies and the goalkeeper into the embrace of the net.

Marcus Rashford 7/10

Ran onto the ball well and finished it with aplomb to extend Manchester United's lead. The goal would have given him much needed confidence. Rashford definitely improved Manchester United after coming on.