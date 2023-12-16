Luton Town captain Tom Lockyer collapses on the pitch after head injury, match abandoned 

Luton Town captain Tom Lockyer collapsed during their Premier League match against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on 16 December 2023. In the aftermath of the collapse, the match was suspended in the 65th minute with the scoreline locked at 1-1.

The situation caused concern and alarm for the fans and players during the game, as the 29-year-old defender was stretchered off. However, the doctor has now provided an update (via Fabrizio Romano), noting that the captain was “alert and responsive."

A statement from the Premier League said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“Thoughts are with Tom Lockyer and all players involved in today’s match."

Concerns will likely be raised around Tom Lockyer's recent medical history, as just months before in June, he had undergone heart surgery. He had suffered from atrial fibrilation and collapsed during the play-off final against Coventry that Luton had won. This had necessitated the surgery.

He was given the all-clear return to the field following the surgery, a positive update for Luton Town, who are now playing in the top flight of English football.

Details on Luton Town vs Bournemouth

The captain has been a vital member of the team since he joined the club in the summer of 2020. He has gone on to play 117 games for the Premier League underdogs, helping them drive into the top tier with seven goals across that period.

The fans and club will be looking forward to more positive updates about Lockyer, whose potentially lengthy absence will do little to aid Luton's fight against relegation. Currently, the club sit in the red zone with just nine points from 16 games so far this season.