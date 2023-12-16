Luton Town confirm Tom Lockyer suffered cardiac arrest as club release statement on captain’s condition

Luton Town have confirmed that Tom Lockyer suffered a cardiac arrest during the match against Bournemouth. They have added that he was responsive to the medical staff before he was taken to the hospital.

Releasing a statement on X just over an hour after the incident, Luton revealed that Lockyer was in a stable condition. He was undergoing further treatment at the hospital and his family was beside him.

The statement read:

"Our medical staff have confirmed that the Hatters captain suffered cardiac arrest on the pitch, but was responsive by the time he was taken off on the stretcher. He received further treatment inside the stadium, for which we once again thank the medical teams from both sides."

It continued:

"Tom was transferred to hospital, where we can reassure supporters that he is stable and currently undergoing further tests with his family at his bedside. We would like to thank everyone for their support, concern and loving messages for Locks."

Premier League have confirmed that Luton Town vs Bournemouth has been called off. The match was level at 1-1 when Lockyer collapsed on the pitch and we await more details from the league on the game.

Tom Lockyer collapsed during Luton Town's Playoff final against Coventry City

Tom Lockyer had also collapsed on the pitch earlier this year when Luton Town took on Coventry City in the final of the Championship playoffs. The Welshman spent five days in the hospital before he was released.

Speaking to the club's official website after recovery, Lockyer said he wanted to move on from the incident and play Premier League football. He said:

“I had an atrial fibrillation, which is basically the top part of my heart was beating four times faster than it should have been. There’s not really any reason to say why that happened, but I’ve had the operation to fix it and it shouldn’t happen again. I’ve been given the all clear, it is what it is and I just want to draw a line under it now and move on. It was a day of mixed emotions. It was crazy. All week I’d been visualising walking up those steps to that trophy and to end it in a hospital bed is not quite what I had in mind.”

Luton Town are currently in the relegation zone after picking up just two wins from 16 matches. They have scored 17 goals this season but are struggling to stop goals from the opponents.