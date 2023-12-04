Luton Town vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips | December 5th 2023

Luton Town will entertain Arsenal at Kenilworth Road in the Premier League on Tuesday.

The hosts suffered their ninth defeat of the season on Saturday, falling to a 3-1 away loss to Brentford. Jacob Brown scored the consolation goal for them in the 76th minute as they remained in 17th place in the league table.

The visitors moved to the top of the league standings on Saturday with a 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers. Bukayo Saka and Martin Ødegaard scored in the sixth and 13th minutes respectively to give the Gunners a commanding lead. It was the fifth consecutive win across all competitions for the capital club.

Luton Town vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 48 times in all competitions, with their first meeting dating back to 1897. As expected, the visitors have the upper hand in these games with 27 wins to their name. The hosts have got the better of the capital club 10 times and 11 games have ended in draws.

They last met in the 1991-92 season in the last edition of the erstwhile Football League First Division, with both teams registering home wins while keeping clean sheets.

The hosts are winless in their last 10 away games against Luton Town, with six games in that period ending in draws.

Arsenal are on a five-game winning run in all competitions, keeping three clean sheets. They have scored 14 goals while conceding just twice in that period.

Luton have just one win in six Premier League home games, suffering three defeats.

The visitors have lost just three games across all competitions this season, with all three defeats coming in away games.

The visitors have the best defensive record in the Premier League this season, conceding just 11 goals in 14 games.

Luton Town vs Arsenal Prediction

The Hatters have endured a poor run in their debut Premier League campaign, recording two wins in 14 games. They have just one win in their last eight league outings, suffering five defeats. They have the second-worst attacking record in the league, scoring 13 times in 14 games, with six of them coming at home.

They have a lengthy absentee list to which captain Tom Lockyer was added on Saturday as he was substituted in the second minute against Brentford with a knee injury. Teden Mengi also picked up a knock in that game and might sit this one out.

The Gunners have seen an upturn in form recently, winning five games in a row while keeping three clean sheets. They have lost three of their last six away games in all competitions, scoring seven times while conceding nine goals in that period.

Fabio Vieira, Thomas Partey, Emile Smith Rowe, and Jurrien Timber remain sidelined through injuries in this match. Takehiro Tomiyasu picked up an injury in their 2-1 win over Wolves on Saturday and will not travel to Bedfordshire for this match.

The two teams will meet for the first time in the 21st century and will look to leave a good account of themselves in this match. Considering the visitors' dominance in the head-to-head record and current form, we back them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Luton Town 1-2 Arsenal

Luton Town vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Bukayo Saka to score or assist any time - Yes