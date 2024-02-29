Luton Town vs Aston Villa Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd March 2024

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Luton Town take on Unai Emery's Aston Villa side in an important clash at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

Luton Town vs Aston Villa Preview

Luton Town are currently in 18th place in the Premier League standings and have improved after a poor start to their season. The hosts slumped to a 6-2 defeat at the hands of Manchester City in their previous game and will need to work hard to bounce back this weekend.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. The away side eased past Nottingham Forest by a 4-2 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Luton Town vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Luton Town have a good historical record against Aston Villa and have won 19 out of the 40 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Aston Villa's 16 victories.

Luton Town have won nine of their last 11 matches at home against Aston Villa in all competitions and have won each of their last three such games.

Aston Villa won the reverse fixture by a 3-1 margin at Villa Park last year and could complete a league double over Luton Town for only the second time in their history.

Aston Villa have won seven of their last eight matches against newly-promoted sides in the Premier League and have won both their away games during this period.

Luton have lost five of their last seven matches at home in the Premier League and have lost each of their last two such games in the competition.

Luton Town vs Aston Villa Prediction

Aston Villa have an impressive squad at their disposal and have come into their own under Unai Emery this season. The likes of Ollie Watkins and Leon Bailey can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Luton Town have struggled to cope with the rigours of the Premier League so far but could potentially escape relegation this season with a good run of results. Aston Villa are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Luton Town 1-3 Aston Villa

Luton Town vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Aston Villa to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Aston Villa to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ollie Watkins to score - Yes