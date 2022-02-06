Luton Town vs Barnsley prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Fresh off the back of progressing to the next round of the FA Cup, Luton Town welcome Barnsley to the Kenilworth Road Stadium on Tuesday.

The visitors, on the other hand, head into the game on a five-match losing streak and will be desperate to end this dry spell.

Luton Town maintained their fine run of results as they claimed a 3-0 win over Cambridge United to progress to the next round of the FA Cup.

They are now unbeaten in each of their last four games in all competitions, claiming three wins and one draw since a 2-0 loss against Sheffield United on January 22.

With 42 points from 28 games, Luton Town are currently ninth in the EFL Championship standings, level on points with Sheffield United.

Meanwhile, Barnsley were sent packing from the FA Cup as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Huddersfield Town last time out.

They have now lost their last five games on the bounce, conceding eight goals and scoring just once in that time.

Barnsley remains rooted to the bottom of the league table after picking up just 14 points from 28 games.

Luton Town vs Barnsley Head-To-Head

Barnsley boasts a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 28 wins from the last 64 meetings between the sides. Luton Town have picked up two fewer wins, while the spoils have been shared on two different occasions.

Luton Town Form Guide: L-W-D-W-W

Barnsley Form Guide: L-L-L-L-L

Luton Town vs Barnsley Team News

Luton Town

The hosts head into the game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Barnsley

Callum Brittain, Clarke Oduor, Cauley Woodrow and Aapo Halme have all been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Callum Brittain, Clarke Oduor, Cauley Woodrow, Aapo Halme

Suspended: None

Luton Town vs Barnsley Predicted XI

Luton Town Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): James Shea; Daniel Potts, Sonny Bradley, Kal Naismith; James Bree, Allan Campbell, Pelly Mpanzu, Amari'i Bell; Jordan Clark, Fred Onyedinma; Elijah Adebayo

Barnsley Predicted XI (3-5-2): Bradley Collins; Liam Kitching, Michal Helik, Mads Juel Andersen; Remy Vita, Domingos Quina, Claudio Gomes, Josh Benson, Aaron Leya Iseka; Devante Cole, Callum Styles

Luton Town vs Barnsley Prediction

Barnsley have endured a horror campaign so far and faces serious risks of relegation. Luton Town head into the game in fine form and will be looking to strengthen their position in the top half of the table. We predict the hosts will claim the win and heap more misery on the floundering visitors.

Prediction: Luton Town 2-0 Barnsley

Edited by shilpa17.ram