Luton Town vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction and Betting Tips | April 12th 2025

Luton Town take on Blackburn Rovers in the 42nd round of games in the Championship on Saturday. The two sides are in opposite halves of the points table.

Matt Bloomfield's Luton are coming off a 1-1 midweek draw at Stoke City. Following a goalless first period at the Bet365 Stadium, Lewis Baker broke the deadlock for the hosts 16 minutes from time. However, Millenic Alli bagged a stoppage-time equaliser to ensure a share of the spoils.

A second straight stalemate keeps the Hatters in the relegation zone, three points off rock-bottom Plymouth Argyle, in 23rd place in the standings, with 40 points from 41 games, winning 10.

Meanwhile, Valerin Ismael's Blackburn are fresh off a 2-2 home draw with Sheffield Wednesday in midweek. Sheffield led 2-0 at the break, thanks to Yan Valery and Djeidi Gassama strikes. However, the Rovers hit back in the second half, with Yuki Ohashi bagging an 85th-minute equaliser to force a share of the spoils.

Snapping a five-game losing streak, the Rovers improved to 12th in the points table, with 53 points from 41 games, winning 15.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Luton-Blackburn Championship clash at Kenilworth Road:

Luton Town vs Blackburn Rovers head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 48 meetings across competitions, Luton lead Blackburn 18-14, with the Rovers winning their last clash 2-0 at home in the Championship in the reverse fixture in December.

The Rovers have two wins in the last seven games in the fixture - all in the Championship - losing once.

Luton have one win and a loss in their last five home games - all in the Championship.

The Rovers have won one of their last eight road outings - all in the Championship, losing seven, including the last four.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Luton: D-D-W-D-W; Blackburn: D-L-L-L-L

Luton Town vs Blackburn Rovers prediction

The two sides have had contrasting campaigns, especially Luton, who face a tough fight to escape relegation with just five games left. The Rovers, meanwhile, aren't in great form either, slipping out of promotion play-off reckoning.

Luton hold a slender head-to-head advantage in the fixture but have emerged victorious just once in seven league meetings with the Rovers, losing twice. The Rovers, meanwhile, are winless in 22 league visits to Kenilworth Road, losing 13.

The hosts have failed to get going this season, so considering their overall poor form, expect them to hold on for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Luton Town 0-0 Blackburn Rovers

Luton Town vs Blackburn Rovers

Tip-1: Draw

Tip-2: Luton to keep a clean sheet: Yes (They have kept two clean sheets in their last four games.)

Tip-3: Both sides to score: No (Both sides have scored twice in their last six meetings.)

