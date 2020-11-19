Luton Town vs Blackburn Rovers prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Luton Town are two points away from breaking into the playoffs following their draw with Huddersfield Town in their game before the international break.

The Hatters have lost just once in their previous five games and sit 10th in the table.

Blackburn Rovers’ four points in their final two games prior to the break bumped them back into the top half of the table, recuperating some of the fine form they were in at the start of the season.

A win would keep them in the top 12 but anything less will almost certainly see them dip back into the lower half of the Championship.

Luton Town vs Blackburn Rovers Head-to-Head

Luton have won all five of their previous league games against Blackburn, though they have a 2007 4-0 FA Cup loss wedged in between those league games.

Their first encounter last season was the first league game played between the pair since 1982.

Astonishingly, Luton have never lost a league encounter on home soil to Blackburn. They have beaten Blackburn on 17 occasions during the course of their history, losing and drawing 12 times.

Luton Town vs Blackburn Rovers Team News

Luton Town have no fresh injury scares but Dan Potts, Eunan O’Kane and Brendan Galloway are all still sidelined with their respective injuries.

Injured: Dan Potts, Eunan O’Kane, Brendan Galloway

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Blackburn fans were delighted to hear that Bradley Dack made his return from a long-term injury in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Sheffield United on Tuesday.

Amari’i Bell and Barry Douglas also featured in the game after being forced to self-isolate due to COVID-19 guidelines and should start again on Saturday.

Injured: Lewis Travis, Elliott Bennett, Bradley Johnson, Daniel Ayala

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Luton Town vs Blackburn Rovers Predicted XI

Luton Town predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Simon Sluga, Matty Pearson, Tom Lockyer, Matty Pearson, Martin Cranie, Pelly Ruddock, Glen Rea, Luke Berry, Harry Cornick, George Moncur, James Collins

Blackburn Rovers predicted XI (4-3-3): Thomas Kaminski, Amari’i Bell, Scott Wharton, Darragh Lenihan, Barry Douglas, Bradley Johnson, Joe Rothwell, Tyrhys Dolan, Harvey Elliot, Ben Brereton, Adam Armstrong

Luton Town vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction

Luton will benefit from not having their key personnel away on international duty, and will come into this game with mostly fresh legs.

They will look to exploit a backline that has earned very little game time. However, they may have problems at the opposite side of the pitch with Blackburn’s Adam Armstrong proving to be a handful for any defence he has faced this season. This could end in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Luton Town 2-2 Blackburn Rovers