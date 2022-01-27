Luton Town vs Blackburn Rovers prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Luton Town play host to Blackburn Rovers at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

This will be the second meeting between the sides this season after the spoils were shared in a thrilling 2-2 draw back in September’s reverse fixture.

Luton Town returned to winning ways last Tuesday as they saw off Bristol City 2-1 on home turf.

This followed last Saturday’s disappointing 2-0 loss at the hands of Sheffield United, which saw their five-game unbeaten streak come to an end.

With 38 points from 26 games, Luton Town are currently 10th in the EFL Championship table, level on points with Stoke City.

Like the hosts, Blackburn Rovers returned to winning ways last time out as they edged out Middlesbrough 1-0 in a cagey encounter on home turf.

Tony Mowbray’s men have now managed just two wins from their last five games in all competitions, losing two and claiming one draw in that time.

For all their recent struggles, Blackburn Rovers are currently second on the log after picking up 52 points from 28 games.

Luton Town vs Blackburn Rovers Head-To-Head

With 17 wins from the last 44 meetings between the sides, Luton Town boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture. Blackburn Rovers have picked up four fewer wins, while the spoils have been shared on 14 different occasions.

Luton Town Form Guide: W-L-W-W-W

Blackburn Rovers Form Guide: W-L-W-L-D

Luton Town vs Blackburn Rovers Team News

Luton Town

Luton Town will take to the pitch without Harry Cornick and Danny Hylton, who have been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Harry Cornick, Danny Hylton

Suspended: None

Blackburn Rovers

Ian Poveda and Harry Pickering are both recuperating from injuries and are out of contention for Saturday’s game.

Injured: Ian Poveda, Harry Pickering

Suspended: None

Luton Town vs Blackburn Rovers Predicted XI

Luton Town Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): James Shea (GK); Daniel Potts, Sonny Bradley, Kal Naismith; James Bree, Allan Campbell, Pelly Mpanzu, Amari'i Bell; Jordan Clark, Fred Onyedinma; Elijah Adebayo

Blackburn Rovers Predicted XI (3-4-3): Thomas Kaminski (GK); Darragh Lenihan, Scott Wharton, Jan Paul van Hecke; Tayo Edun, John Buckley, Joe Rothwell, Joe Rankin-Costello; Sam Gallagher, Reda Khadra, Ben Brereton

Luton Town vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction

Luton Town will head into the game in renewed confidence after returning to winning ways last time out. However, they go up against a superior Blackburn Rovers side who have enjoyed a fine season so far. We predict the spoils will be shared in this one.

Prediction: Luton Town 1-1 Blackburn Rovers

Edited by Manas Mitul