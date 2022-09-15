Luton Town vs Blackburn Rovers prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23 

Luton Town and Blackburn Rovers will battle for three points in the EFL Championship on Saturday.
The hosts are coming off a 2-2 draw with Coventry City. Carlton Morris scored a first-half brace, but Gustavo Hamer's strike at the hour mark helped Coventry leave with a share of the spoils.
Blackburn, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a routine 2-0 home win against Watford. Ryan Hedges and Dominic Hyam scored in either half to guide the Lancashire outfit to all three points.
The win helped Jon Dahl Tomasson's climb to third spot in the points table, having garnered 15 points from nine games. Luton are 18th with ten points.
Luton Town vs Blackburn Rovers Head-to-Head
The two teams have clashed on 45 occasions. Luton have 17 wins to Blackburn's 13, while 15 games have ended in a stalemate. Their most recent meeting came in January, which ended in a goalless draw.
Luton Town form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-D-L
Blackburn Rovers form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-L-W
Luton Town vs Blackburn Rovers Team News
Luton Town
Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu and James Shea have been sidelined with injury. Alfie Doughty and Glen Rea are doubts.
Injured: Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, James Shea
Suspended: None
Doubtful: Alfie Doughty, Glen Rea
Unavailable: None
Blackburn Rovers
Samuel Barnes, Callum Brittain and Sam Gallagher have been ruled out with injury.
Injured: Samuel Barnes, Sam Gallagher, Callum Brittain
Doubtful: Samuel Szmodics
Suspended: None
Unavailable: None
Luton Town vs Blackburn Rovers Predicted XIs
Luton Town (3-5-2): Ethan Horvath (GK); Gabriel Osho, Tom Lockyer, Dan Potts; Amari'i Bell, Allan Campbell, Luke Freeman, Jordan Clark, James Bree; Carlton Morris, Elijah Adebayo
Blackburn Rovers (3-4-3): Thomas Kaminski (GK); Scott Wharton, Daniel Ayala, Dominic Hyam; Harry Pickering, Tyler Morton, Lewis Travis, Hayden Carter; Ben Brereton, Ryan Hedges, Thrhys Dolan
Luton Town vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction
Luton have one of the poorest home records this season, having garnered just three points from five games.
Blackburn, meanwhile, are in the hunt for promotion and will want to keep the pressure on the top two by claiming maximum points. They should secure a comfortable win.
Prediction: Luton Town 0-2 Blackburn Rovers