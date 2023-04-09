Luton Town vs Blackpool Prediction and Betting Tips | April 10, 2023 

Luton Town host relegation-battling Blackpool at the Kenilworth Road Stadium in the EFL Championship on Monday (April 10), looking to keep the heat on second-placed Sheffield United.

With Burnley securing a return to the Premier League, the Blades are eyeing to become the next team to seal their top-flight qualification, but the Hatters are hot on their heels.

Only eight points separate the two sides, but Sheffield have a game in hand over Luton, who saw their push for a top-two finish fizzle out after drawing twice in three games.

Blackpool, meanwhile, are second from bottom and are running out of time to salvage their campaign. With only 35 points, the Tangerines are seven adrift of safety and have lost their last three games.

After thrashing QPR 6-1 last month, the Lancashire outfit lost to Coventry, Preston and Cardiff on the bounce, conceding ten goals and scoring thrice.

Luton Town vs Blackpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 58 clashes between the two sides, with Luton winning 25 times and losing 17.

Blackpool last beat Luton in May 2017 in the League Two playoffs. Their last league win over the Hatters came in February 2003 in League Division 2.

Four of their last six clashes have ended in draws, with Luton winning the other two

Having beaten Blackpool 1-0 earlier in the season, Luton are looking to complete a league double over the Tangerines for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

Blackpool have won one of their last 15 league visits to Luton and are winless in their last five at Kenilworth Road.

Blackpool have lost one of their last 19 league games on Easter Monday, losing 2-1 at Oldham in April 2018.

Blackpool have lost their last seven away league games, last losing eight in a row between November 1993 and February 1994.

Luton Town vs Blackpool Prediction

Luton have fared much better this season than Blackpool, and with the promotion playoffs in sight, expect the Hatters to go all guns blazing at their hapless visitors and come away with all three points.

Prediction: Luton 2-0 Blackpool

Luton Town vs Blackpool Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Luton

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

Poll : 0 votes