Luton Town vs Blackpool prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Luton Town will host lowly Blackpool in the 44th round of the EFL Championship on Saturday.

Luton are aiming for a playoff spot, and with three games to go, they are almost assured of qualification. Blackpool, meanwhile, will look to improve their position in the standings. Despite being just ten points off sixth-placed Sheffield United, they are 16th in the points table but are in the race for a top-ten finish.

#CARLUT | #COYH Read all about our big win against Cardiff thanks to Harry Cornick's second-half header! Read all about our big win against Cardiff thanks to Harry Cornick's second-half header! 🎯#CARLUT | #COYH

Luton Town vs Blackpool Head-to-Head

The two teams have clashed 55 times, with Luton Town having a superior record with 23 wins to Blackpool's 17, while 15 games have ended in a share of the spoils.

The last time they faced each other, Luton took home all three points in a 3-0 victory.

Luton Town form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-D-L.

Blackpool form guide (all competitions): W-L-D-L-L.

Luton Town vs Blackpool Team News

Luton Town

Luke Berry remains sidelined for the game with a knee injury.

Injury: Luke Berry.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Blackpool

Matty Virtue (ACL), Luke Garbutt (medial ligament), Kevin Stewart (ankle) and Grant Ward (achiles tendon) have been ruled out because of fitness issues. Richard Keogh is unavailable.

Injuries: Richard Keogh, Matty Virtue, Luke Garbutt, Kevin Stewart, Grant Ward.

Doubtful: Jordan Gabriel.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Luton Town vs Blackpool Predicted XIs

Luton Town (5-3-2): Simon Sluga (GK); Fred Onyedinma, Kal Naismith, Sonny Bradley, Tom Lockyer, James Bree; Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Jordan Clark, Henri Lansbury; Elijah Adebayo, Admiral Muskwe.

Blackpool (4-4-2): Daniel Grimshaw (GK); Reece James, Marvin Ekpiteta, James Husband, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel; Josh Bowler, Kenny Dougall, Ryan Wintle, Owen Dale; Jerry Yates, Gary Madine.

Luton Town vs Blackpool Prediction

A win for Luton will confirm their spot in the playoffs, even though Middlesbrough have a game in hand.

Luton's opponents, meanwhile, will look to take all three points themselves as they push for a top-ten finish. Nevertheless, they will also need a few other results to go their way.

With both teams possessing enough calibre to outshine their opponents, it is a tough game to call. A high-scoring draw could be the likely outcome.

Prediction: Luton Town 2-2 Blackpool.

Edited by Bhargav