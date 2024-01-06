Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | January 7th 2024

Luton Town are in action in the FA Cup third round when they play host to Bolton Wanderers at Kenilworth Road on Sunday.

Ian Evatt’s men head into the weekend on a run of four consecutive victories and will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling

Luton Town were left with a sour taste of “what could have been” in their final game of the year as they fell to a 3-2 loss against Chelsea after netting two goals in the final 10 minutes.

Prior to that, Rob Edwards’ side were on a two-game winning streak, seeing off Newcastle United and Sheffield United respectively.

Luton are currently 18th in the Premier League standings and will be looking to kick off the new year on a high.

Elsewhere, Bolton Wanderers needed a second-half own goal from Jasper Moon to claim a 1-0 victory over Burton Albion on New Year’s Day.

With that result, Evatt’s men have now won four consecutive matches, scoring seven goals and keeping three clean sheets since a 2-1 loss against Bristol City on December 23.

Bolton now turn their attention to the FA Cup, where they have brushed aside Solihull Moors and Harrogate Town in the first two rounds, scoring nine goals and conceding once.

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 17 wins from the last 36 meetings between the sides, Bolton Wanderers boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Luton Town have picked up 10 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

Bolton are unbeaten in their last six games against Edwards’ men, claiming four wins and two draws since a 2-0 loss in November 1981.

Luton have lost three of their last four home matches, with a 1-0 victory over Newcastle on December 23 being the exception.

Bolton are unbeaten in all but one of their last nine away matches in all competitions, claiming seven wins and one draw since late September.

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers Prediction

While Bolton have put together a fine run of results in recent weeks, they will need to show their mettle against a resurgent Luton Town side. We predict the hosts will take the positives from their spirited display against Chelsea and pick up the win this weekend.

Prediction: Luton Town 3-1 Bolton Wanderers

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Luton Town to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in six of Luton’s last seven games)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in six of the hosts’ last seven matches)