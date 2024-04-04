Luton Town vs Bournemouth Prediction and Betting Tips | April 6th, 2024

Luton Town host Bournemouth in the 32nd round of games in the Premier League on Saturday (April 6).

Rob Edwards' Luton are coming off a 2-0 defeat at Arsenal - who surged to the top of the standings - on Wednesday. Both goals came in the first half, with Martin Odegaard's 24th-minute opener added to by Daiki Hashioka's 44th-minute own goal.

The defeat left the Hatters in the relegation zone, three points behind 17th-placed Nottingham Forest (25).

Meanwhile, Andoni Iraola's Bournemouth are coming off a slender 1-0 home win over Crystal Palace on Wednesday. Justin Kluivert scored the only goal of the game 11 minutes from time. The Cherries are 11th in the league with 41 points from 30 games.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, game prediction, and betting tips for the Luton-Bournemouth Premier League clash:

Luton Town vs Bournemouth head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 65 meetings across competitions, Luton trail Bournemouth 26-22.

The two teams have split their last five clashes, winning twice apiece. The reverse fixture last month saw the Cherries win 4-3 at home.

Luton are winless in five home games across competitions, losing four.

The Cherries have two wins in their last five road outings across competitions, losing once.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Luton: L-L-D-L-D; Bournemouth: W-W-W-D-W

Luton Town vs Bournemouth prediction

The two teams have had contrasting campaigns. While Luton are battling to avoid the drop, the Cherries are striving to qualify for Europe, trailing seventh-placed West Ham United by four points and with a game in hand.

Luton are in wretched form in the league - winning only five times all season - and are winless in 10 games - losing seven - since a 4-0 home win over Brighton & Hove Albion in January.

Only two other sides - the two behind them in the standings (Burnley and Sheffield United) - have conceded more times in the league than Luton (64), who have not had a clean sheet since that aforementioned Brighton win.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth are unbeaten in five games across competitions - winning four - since losing 1-0 in extra time to Championship side Leicester City in February.

Bournemouth have a narrow head-to-head lead over Luton and will fancy their chances of completing a league double.

Pick: Luton Town 1-2 Bournemouth

Luton Town vs Bournemouth betting tips

Tip 1: Bournemouth

Tip 2: Bournemouth to keep a clean sheet: No (The Cherries have had only two shutouts in their last 11 games across competitions.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals: Yes (There have been at least three goals in eight of their last 10 meetings, including the last three.)