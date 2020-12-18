Luton Town vs Bournemouth prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Bournemouth travel to Kenilworth Road on Saturday to face Luton Town in the EFL Championship as they look to keep pace with Norwich City at the top of the standings.

As it stands, Bournemouth are in second position, three points behind the Canaries, and are managing to get the wins that they need to keep the pressure on Norwich City.

Weekend preparations in full flow ✅ — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) December 17, 2020

In their last match, at home against Wycombe Wanderers, Bournemouth laboured but eventually managed to win 1-0, with a second-half strike from Junior Stanislas.

Luton Town, meanwhile, have had a decent start to their season and find themselves in mid-table. They are 13th in the league, with 26 points from 19 games, which is a return that they will not be disappointed by.

In their last game, though, they fell 1-0 to a 10-man Middlesbrough side. They were unable to break their opponents down despite the man advantage for the last 25 minutes of the game.

📝 It just wasn't our night.



Report from the Riverside Stadium 👇#COYHhttps://t.co/vsriwIyWq9 — @LutonTown (@LutonTown) December 16, 2020

Luton Town vs Bournemouth Head-to-Head

Bournemouth have won 24 out of 60 previous games against Luton Town. The Cherries have lost 20 times, while 16 games have ended in draws.

Advertisement

Luton Town form guide: L-W-D-L-W

Bournemouth form guide: W-W-D-W-L

Luton Town vs Bournemouth Team News

Goalkeeper Simon Sluga and defender James Bree are both said to be close to returning to full fitness, but they might not be available for this game.

Glen Rea is suspended for this match after accumulating five yellow cards over the course of the season.

Injured: Simon Sluga, James Bree

Suspended: Glen Rea

Jason Tindall doesn't have any major injuries to deal with in his Bournemouth squad at the moment.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Luton Town vs Bournemouth Predicted XI

Luton Town Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): James Shea; Martin Cranie, Tom Lockyer, Sonny Bradley, Dan Potts; Ryan Tunnicliffe, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall; Harry Cornick, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, George Moncur; James Collins

Bournemouth predicted XI (4-3-3): Asmir Begovic, Adam Smith, Chris Mepham, Steve Cook, Lloyd Kelly; Lewis Cook, Jefferson Lerma, Dan Gosling; David Brooks, Joshua King, Dominic Solanke

Luton Town vs Bournemouth Predicted XI

Despite Luton's decent form recently, in which they also managed to beat league leaders Norwich City, we are predicting that the Cherries will win this game.

With Josh King also set to return to the Bournemouth starting XI, their firepower in attack should be too much for Luton.

Prediction: Luton Town 1-3 Bournemouth