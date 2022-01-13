Luton Town vs Bournemouth prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Luton Town are set to play Bournemouth at Kenilworth Road on Saturday in the EFL Championship.
Luton Town come into this game on the back of a 4-0 win over Simon Weaver's Harrogate Town in the third round of the FA Cup. Goals from forward Elijah Adebayo, veteran striker Cameron Jerome, Scottish centre-back Kal Naismith and midfielder Luke Berry sealed the deal for Nathan Jones' Luton Town.
Bournemouth, on the other hand, beat Darren Sarll's Yeovil Town 3-1 in the third round of the FA Cup. A hat-trick from Danish midfielder Emiliano Marcondes secured the win for Scott Parker's Bournemouth. A goal from attacker Joe Quigley proved to be a mere consolation for Yeovil Town.
Luton Town vs Bournemouth Head-to-Head
In eight head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Bournemouth hold the advantage. They have won four games, lost one and drawn three.
The two clubs last faced each other last year in the EFL Championship, with Bournemouth beating Luton Town 2-1. First-half goals from Danish midfielder Philip Billing and star striker Dominic Solanke ensured victory for Bournemouth. A second-half own goal from centre-back Lloyd Kelly proved to be a mere consolation for Luton Town.
Luton Town form guide in the EFL Championship: D-W-L-D-L
Bournemouth form guide in the EFL Championship: W-W-L-L-D
Luton Town vs Bournemouth Team News
Luton Town
Luton Town could be without forward Harry Cornick, while Zimbabwe interntional Admiral Muskwe is representing his nation at the AFCON. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Nathan Jones is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.
Injured: None
Doubtful: Harry Cornick
Suspended: None
Not available: Admiral Muskwe
Bournemouth
Meanwhile, Bournemouth manager Scott Parker will be unable to call upon the services of Wales international David Brooks, while there are doubts over the availability of centre-back James Hill. Zimbabwe international Jordan Zemura is representing his nation at the AFCON.
Injured: None
Doubtful: James Hill
Suspended: None
Not available: Jordan Zemura, David Brooks
Luton Town vs Bournemouth Predicted XI
Luton Town Predicted XI (3-4-3): James Shea, Reece Burke, Kal Naismith, Sonny Bradley, James Bree, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Fred Onyedinma, Amari'i Bell, Jordan Clark, Elijah Adebayo, Carlos Mendes Gomes
Bournemouth Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mark Travers, Jack Stacey, Gary Cahill, Lloyd Kelly, Leif Davis, Emiliano Marcondes, Jefferson Lerma, Philip Billing, Ryan Christie, Dominic Solanke, Jamal Lowe
Luton Town vs Bournemouth Prediction
Luton Town are currently 16th in the league, and have won only one of their last five league games. While they maintain a good distance from the teams at the bottom of the table, their current form leaves a lot to be desired.
Bournemouth, on the other hand, are top of the league table. They are a point ahead of 2nd-placed Fulham, who have a game in hand. The Cherries have a good squad with some talented individuals, with Dominic Solanke and Philip Billing standing out this season.
Bournemouth should win here.
Prediction: Luton Town 0-2 Bournemouth