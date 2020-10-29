Luton Town vs Brentford prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Luton Town go into this one in a higher position than Brentford after picking up 13 points in their first eight Championship games.

Their draw against a rejuvenated Nottingham Forest side is a better result than many will credit them with but the Hatters will know that the result takes them to within a point of the playoff positions.

Brentford have looked a shadow of their former self this season, picking up 11 points in the eight league games they have played to sit 11th in the table.

One win in their last three games will be something that lingers at the back of their minds going into this weekend, with the knowledge that another game without a win could see them drop into the bottom half and a long way off the top six.

Luton Town vs Brentford Head-to-Head

When these two sides met back in February, the hosts claimed a 2-1 win – Luton's first victory ever against Brentford in the Championship and their first in four attempts.

Almost a year ago, the Hatters suffered a humiliating 7-0 loss away at Brentford, their heaviest ever defeat against them.

Last season’s two match-ups were the only two games between the sides within the last decade with their previous fixture before that taking place in May 2009 when both were languishing in League Two.

Out of the 77 games ever played between the pair, Luton have won 36 times while Brentford have been victorious on 26 occasions.

There have been 15 draws between the two sides since their first encounter in December 1920.

Luton Town vs Brentford Team News

James Collins will be available after completing his COVID-19 quarantine period while Dan Potts, Eunan O’Kane and Brendan Galloway all remain sidelined.

Injured: Dan Potts, Eunan O’Kane, Brendan Galloway

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Christian Norgaard and Mads Roerlsav are both set to miss this one with ankle injuries while Pontus Jansson is also a doubt with a hamstring problem.

Emiliano Marcondes could start his second game in a row after his return from injury last time out against Norwich City.

Injured: Christian Norgaard, Mads Roerlsav, Shandon Baptiste

Doubtful: Pontus Jansson

Suspended: None

Luton Town vs Brentford Predicted XI

Luton Town predicted XI (5-4-1): Simon Sluga, Martin Cranie, Tom Lockyer, Matty Pearson, Sonny Bradley, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Glen Rea, Luke Berry, Pelly Ruddock, James Collins, Elliot Lee

Brentford predicted XI (4-3-3): David Raya, Henrick Dalsgaard, Mads Bech Sorensen, Ethan Pinnock, Rico Henry, Josh Dasilva, Emiliano Marcondes, Mathias Jensen, Saman Ghoddos, Ivan Toney, Bryan Mbeumo

Luton Town vs Brentford Prediction

Luton’s form has been commendable but rather inconsistent of late with club fans going into each game uncertain of how their side may fair, although admittedly COVID issues have not helped.

Brentford have had a tough few games over the past week but slowly look to be getting back to top gear.

That said, the hosts have their main goal threat back in Collins, who will look to exploit a Jansson-less Bees backline. A score draw may be on the cards in this game.

Prediction: Luton Town 1-1 Brentford