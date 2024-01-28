Luton Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | January 30th 2024

Luton Town could move out of the relegation zone on Tuesday when they welcome Brighton and Hove Albion to Kenilworth Road in round 22 of the Premier League.

Both sides head into the midweek clash off the back of reaching the fifth round of the FA Cup and will be looking to keep the ball rolling.

Cauley Woodrow grabbed the headlines at Goodison Park as he netted a 96th-minute winner to hand Luton Town a 2-1 victory over Everton in their FA Cup fourth-round clash on Saturday.

Rob Edwards’ men now turn their sights to the Premier League, where they have turned a corner in recent weeks, claiming two wins and one draw in their last four matches.

With 16 points from 20 matches, Luton are currently 18th in the league standings, one point below 17th-placed Everton just outside the relegation zone.

Brighton, on the other hand, turned in a performance of the highest quality last time out when they thrashed Sheffield United 5-2 in their FA Cup fourth-round clash.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side have now gone six consecutive games without defeat across all competitions, claiming three wins and three draws since a 2-0 loss to Arsenal on December 17.

With 32 points from 21 matches, Brighton are currently seventh in the Premier League table, level on points with eighth-placed Manchester United.

Luton Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 25 wins from the last 64 meetings between the sides, Brighton hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Luton Town have picked up two fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 16 occasions.

Edwards’ men are unbeaten in their last four matches across all competitions, claiming two wins and two draws since a 3-2 loss against Chelsea on December 30.

Brighton have won just one of their last six Premier League matches while picking up four draws and losing once since early December.

Luton are winless in four of their last five Premier League matches, losing three and picking up one draw since the start of December.

Luton Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion Prediction

While Luton Town have turned a corner in recent weeks, they will have to be at their best against a well-drilled Brighton and Hove Albion side.

However, we are tipping the Seagulls to pick up where they left off against Sheffield and come away with all three points at Kenilworth Road.

Prediction: Luton Town 1-3 Brighton and Hove Albion

Luton Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1: Brighton to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in six of their last seven meetings)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in Luton’s last five matches)