Luton Town vs Burnley Prediction and Betting Tips | February 18th 2023

Luton Town and Burnley go head-to-head at the Kenilworth Road Stadium in round 33 of the EFL Championship on Saturday.

Burnley were denied an 11th consecutive league victory last time out and will be looking to quickly return to winning ways.

Luton Town failed to find their feet as they were held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man Preston North End.

Prior to that, the Hatters suffered a 3-0 FA Cup loss against Grimsby Town on February 7 which saw their five-game unbeaten run come to an end, before playing out a 1-1 draw with Coventry City.

Luton are currently fourth in the EFL Championship table after picking up 50 points from 31 matches.

Meanwhile, Burnley were left spitting feathers last time out as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Watford on home soil.

Prior to that, Vincent Kompany's side were on a blistering run of 10 consecutive league victories, dating back to November's 5-2 loss at Sheffield United.

With 69 points from 31 matches, Burnley currently sit at the top of the EFL Championship table with a healthy eight-point lead over second-placed Sheffield United.

Luton Town vs Burnley Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 23 wins from the last 56 meetings between the sides, Burnley boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Luton Town have picked up 16 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 13 occasions.

Kompany's side are currently unbeaten in five consecutive games against Luton, claiming two wins and three draws since a 2-0 loss in March 2000.

Luton Town head into the weekend without defeat in five consecutive league matches, picking up 11 points from a possible 15 in that time.

Burnley are unbeaten in their last 11 matches across all competitions, claiming nine wins and two draws since December's 2-0 EFL Cup loss to Manchester United.

Luton Town vs Burnley Prediction

Burnley will be looking to make an immediate positive reaction following their somewhat disappointing home draw against Watford. The Clarets take on a Luton Town side who have suffered a drop-off in form in recent weeks and we are backing them to return to winning ways on Saturday.

Prediction: Luton Town 1-2 Burnley

Luton Town vs Burnley Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Burnley

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in three of Burnley's last four matches)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been five or more bookings in four of Luton Town's last five outings)

