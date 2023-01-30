Luton Town vs Cardiff City Prediction and Betting Tips | January 31, 2023 

Luton Town and Cardiff City will battle for three points in an EFL Championship matchday 29 fixture on Tuesday (January 31).

The hosts are coming off a 2-2 draw against Grimsby Town in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday. Gaven Holohan gave the visitors a 43rd-minute lead, but the Hatters went ahead through Elijah Adebayo and Jordan Clark. Harry Clifton levelled matters for Grimsby to force a replay.

Cardiff, meanwhile, have not been in action since a 1-0 defeat at home against Millwall. Tom Bradshaw's 26th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two teams.

The defeat left them just outside the relegation zone, in 21st spot on 29 points, three points above the bottom three. Luton, meanwhile, sit just outside the playoff spots on goal difference, having garnered 42 points from 27 games with a game in hand.

Luton Town vs Cardiff City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have clashed on 65 previous occasions, with Luton leading 25-23.

Their most recent meeting in August 2022 saw Luton claim a 2-1 away win.

Cardiff are winless in their last 11 competitive games, with six ending in a share of the spoils.

Luton have scored at least twice in seven of their last eight games across competitions.

Their last eight games have produced a winner.

Luton have drawn five of their last seven home games, with their last five witnessing goals at both ends.

Luton Town vs Cardiff City Prediction

Luton sit just outside the playoff spots, but a win will take them to 45 points, level with third-placed Middlesbrough. That would give them added motivation to go all out for a win on a ground where they're winless this year.

Cardiff, meanwhile. have a different battle on their mind, with just three points separating them from the drop zone. However, their 11-game winless run does not inspire much confidence.

Luton should claim a routine victory and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Luton Town 2-0 Cardiff City

Luton Town vs Cardiff City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Luton

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

