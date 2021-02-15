Luton Town vs Cardiff City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

High-flying Cardiff City will look to continue their push for promotion when they travel to Kenilworth Road to take on Luton Town in the Championship.

Seventh in the table and just six points off the last playoff spot, the Bluebirds are currently on a good run, having won their last three games.

In fact, they're now unbeaten in their last five league games, having lost the previous five, culminating in the sacking of manager Neil Harris.

Since taking over at the end of last month, Mick McCarthy, the current boss, has done a good job of steadying the ship. Meanwhile, consecutive wins against Bristol City, Rotherham United and Coventry City have breathed new life into the side.

They'll hope to continue with the same momentum against a Luton side languishing in the bottom half of the table.

The Hatters returned to winning ways last weekend against Birmingham City and also have a game in hand over Millwall, who are a point ahead of them.

Luton Town vs Cardiff City Head-To-Head

In 61 games, the spoils are closely shared between the sides as Cardiff City have won this fixture on 21 occasions but tasted defeat to Luton on 23 occasions.

💬 "We are a few wins away from really doing something. That is the mentality within us now, we’re looking up and back-to-back wins would certainly help that.”



More from Pottsy 👉 https://t.co/xqEg1JfCEU#COYH — @LutonTown (@LutonTown) February 14, 2021

Luton Town Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-D-W

Cardiff City Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-W-W-W

Luton Town vs Cardiff City Team News

Luton Town

The home side have a clean bill of health going into the contest as there are no casualties for Nathan Jones to cope with.

However, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu must proceed with caution as the midfielder is one booking away from suspension.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Cardiff City

Jordi Osei-Tutu is nearing his return from a hamstring injury but he will not be ready in time for this encounter.

Sol Bamba was diagnosed with cancer last month and is unlikely to feature again this season.

Injured: Jordi Osei-Tutu

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Sol Bamba

Luton Town vs Cardiff City Predicted XI

Luton Town (4-1-4-1): Simon Sluga; Matty Pearson, Tom Lockyer, Sonny Bradley, Dan Potts; Glen Rea; Harry Cornick, Pelly-Ruddock, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Jordan Clark; James Collins.

Cardiff City (3-4-1-2): Dillon Philipps; Sean Morrison, Aden Flint, Curtis Nelson; Perry Ng, Will Vaulks, Marlon Pack, Joe Bennett; Harry Wilson; Josh Murphy, Kieffer Moore.

Luton Town vs Cardiff City Prediction

Cardiff haven't won four consecutive games against Luton in 40 years. However, now seems to be the time to set a new record as Luton are not at their best right now.

We expect Cardiff City to secure a win on Tuesday.

Prediction: Luton Town 1-2 Cardiff City