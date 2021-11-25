Luton Town vs Cardiff City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Luton Town and Cardiff City will battle for three points in an EFL Championship fixture on Saturday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a goalless draw away to Nottingham Forest on Tuesday, with Elijah Adebayo missing a second-half penalty.

Cardiff City fell to a 1-0 defeat to Hull City on home turf a day later. Keane Lewis-Potter scored the winning goal in the 15th minute.

The defeat left the Bluebirds in 20th place, having garnered 18 points from 19 matches. Luton Town sit in 12th spot on 25 points.

Luton Town vs Cardiff City Head-to-Head

This will be the 63rd fixture between the two sides and Luton Town have a slightly better record in previous matches played.

The Hatters have 23 wins to their name while Cardiff City were victorious on 22 occasions. The two sides could not be separated in 17 games.

Their most recent meeting came in February when goals from Harry Wilson and Will Vaulks helped Cardiff City secure a 2-0 away win.

The home side are currently on a three-game winning streak. Cardiff have two wins from their last five games.

Luton Town form guide: D-L-L-W-L

Cardiff City form guide: L-W-W-L-D

Luton Town vs Cardiff City Team News

Luton Town

Luke Berry is still sidelined with a knee injury and is the only fitness concern for the Bedfordshire outfit.

Injury: Luke Berry

Suspension: None

Cardiff City

Sam Bowen and Isaac Vassell have both been ruled out with injuries while Joel Bagan is a doubt for the trip to Luton.

Injuries: Sam Bowen, Isaac Vassell

Doubtful: Joel Bagan

Suspension: None

Luton Town vs Cardiff City Predicted XI

Luton Town Predicted XI (5-3-2): Simon Sluga (GK); Fred Onyedimma, Kal Naismith, Sonny Bradley, Tom Lockyer, James Bree; Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Jordan Clark, Henri Lansbury; Elijah Adebayo, Admiral Muskwe

Cardiff City Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Alex Smithies (GK); Mark McGuinness, Aden Flint, Curtis Nelson; Ryan Giles, Will Vaulks, Marlon Pack, Perry Ng; Rubin Colwill, Mark Harris; Kieffer Moore

Luton Town vs Cardiff City Prediction

Luton Town's struggles in front of goal have seen them plummet down the table in recent weeks but their home form has been a major source of optimism.

Cardiff City are eerily close to the dropzone and only have points deductions handed to Reading and Derby County to thank for being outside it.

The Welsh outfit have, however, improved in recent weeks and have also recorded positive results in recent matches against Luton. We are backing the points to be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Luton Town 1-1 Cardiff City

Edited by Peter P