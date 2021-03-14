Luton Town vs Coventry City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Luton Town and Coventry City will trade tackles at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday, with three points at stake in the EFL Championship.

The hosts suffered a 1-0 defeat to Swansea City in their most recent fixture. An early strike by Conor Hourihane gave the Swans a victory away from home.

Coventry City were 1-0 victors over Derby County last weekend. They were due to take on Rotherham United in midweek, but the fixture was postponed following a COVID-19 outbreak in the Rotherham squad.

Luton Town currently sit in 16th spot on the league table, with 44 points accrued from 35 games so far. Coventry City are further down in 20th and are just six points above the dropzone.

Happy Mother's Day to all of the #SkyBlue Mums today! 💙



We hope that whatever your circumstances are at the moment, you have a great day!



We also spare a thought today for the mothers that can’t be with us 💐 #PUSB #MothersDay — Coventry City (@Coventry_City) March 14, 2021

Luton Town vs Coventry City Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 83 occasions in the past. Coventry City have the superior record with 41 wins and 17 draws. Meanwhile, Luton Town were victorious on 25 previous occasions.

Their most recent meeting came on 8 December 2020 when they shared the spoils in a goalless draw.

Luton Town come into this clash having lost two games in a row and will be looking to get back to winning ways. Coventry City have two wins from their last five games in the league.

Luton Town form guide: L-L-W-W-D

Advertisement

Coventry City form guide: D-L-D-L-W

Luton Town vs Coventry City Team News

Luton Town

Luton Town have three players ruled out for the visit of Coventry City. Sonny Bradley (thigh), Tom Lockyer (ankle) and Eunan O'Kane (broken leg) have all been ruled out through injury.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Nathan Jones.

Injuries: Eunan O'kane, Tom Lockyer, Sonny Bradley

Suspension: None

Coventry City

The visitors have long-term absentee Jodi Jones ruled out with an ACL injury. There are no suspension concerns for manager Mark Robins.

Injury: Jodi Jones

Suspension: None

Luton Town vs Coventry City Predicted XI

Luton Town Predicted XI (4-3-3): Simon Sluga (GK); Dan Potts, Kal Naismith, Martin Cranie, James Bree; Luke Berry, Glen Rea, Jack Clark; Elijah Adebayo, James Collins, Harry Cornick

🗣️ NJ's verdict...



"The reason we have ended up with nothing is two reasons. One, some people don’t make the right decisions and then we have missed chances that we should be scoring."



👉 https://t.co/bAngxPE9ua#COYH — LutonTown (@LutonTown) March 13, 2021

Coventry City Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Ben Wilson (GK); Dominic Hyam, Kyle McFadzean, Leo Ostigard; Sam McCallum, Ben Sheaf, Gustavo Hamer, Fankaty Dabo; Jordan Shipley, Callum O'Hare; Maxime Biamou

Luton Town vs Coventry City Prediction

Advertisement

Coventry City are in dire need of points and could be buoyed by the extra rest afforded to them by their postponed fixture.

However, Luton Town have been more consistent this season and their home form, coupled with Coventry's poor away record, could see the hosts nick this one.

We predict that Luton Town will pick up all three points in a narrow victory.

Prediction: Luton Town 1-0 Coventry City