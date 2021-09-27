Luton Town vs Coventry City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Luton Town and Coventry City will battle for three points on matchday 10 of the EFL Championship on Wednesday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat away to league leaders Bournemouth on Saturday. Philip Billing and Dominic Solanke scored first-half goals to guide the Cherries to all three points.

Coventry City secured a comfortable 3-0 victory over Peterborough on home turf. Gustavo Hamer's strike and Viktor Gyokeres' second-half brace saw the Sky Blues cruise to victory.

Coventry City @Coventry_City



➡️ #PUSB NEWS: Take a look at useful information for Sky Blues fans travelling to our game against Luton Town on Wednesday night.➡️ bit.ly/3AL22tT NEWS: Take a look at useful information for Sky Blues fans travelling to our game against Luton Town on Wednesday night.



➡️ bit.ly/3AL22tT #PUSB https://t.co/HKkAL7T9A6

That victory helped the west Midlands outfit climb up to third place in the table, with 19 points garnered from nine matches. Luton Town are in 16th place and are just five points above the dropzone.

Luton Town vs Coventry City Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 84 occasions in the past and Coventry City have a better record, with 41 wins to their name. The two sides shared the spoils on 17 occasions while Luton town were victorious in 26 games.

Their most recent meeting came in March when first-half goals from James Bree and Elijah Adebayo gave Luton Town a 2-0 victory on home turf.

The home side's defeat to Bournemouth halted a run of four consecutive draws and they will be keen to get back to winning ways. Coventry City have won three of their last five matches.

Luton Town form guide: L-D-D-D-D

Coventry City form guide: W-D-W-W-L

Luton Town vs Coventry City Team News

Luton Town

Admiral Muskwe (leg), Fred Onyedinma (ligament) and Allan Campbell (ligament) have all been sidelined by fitness issues. There are no suspension worries for the hosts.

Injuries: Admiral Muskwe, Fred Onyedinma, Allan Campbell

Suspension: None

Coventry City

Josh Eccles has been ruled out with a hip injury. Fankaty Dabo will serve out the final match of his three-game suspension for the red card he picked up against Cardiff City.

Injury: Josh Eccles

Suspension: Fankaty Dabo

Luton Town vs Coventry City Predicted XI

Luton Town Predicted XI (4-3-3): Simon Sluga (GK); Kal Naismith, Reece Burke, Tom Lockyer, James Bree; Luke Berry, Glen Rea, Gabriel Osho; Jordan Clark, Elijah Adebayo, Harry Cornick

Coventry Predicted XI (3-4-3): Simon Moore (GK); Jake Clarke-Salter, Kyle McFadzean, Dominic Hyam; Ian Maatsen, Gustavo Hamer, Ben Sheaf, Todd Kane; Callum O'Hare, Viktor Gyokeres, Martyn Waghorn

Luton Town vs Coventry City Prediction

Coventry City have been the more consistent side this season, although Luton have home advantage in their favor. The Hatters have started the season brightly and will want to push on to maintain their playoff spot.

Also Read

The hosts have struggled defensively, although their attack is the best in the bottom half and we are backing Mark Robins' side to triumph with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Luton Town 1-2 Coventry City

Edited by Peter P