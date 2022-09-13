Luton Town vs Coventry City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23

Luton Town and Coventry City square off at the Kenilworth Road Stadium on Wednesday in round 10 of the EFL Championship.

The visitors head into the midweek clash as the only side yet to taste victory this season and will be looking to end this poor record.

Luton Town continue to struggle for form on their home turf as they fell to a 2-1 loss against Wigan Athletic two Saturdays ago.

Prior to that, they were on a three-game unbeaten run, claiming two wins and one draw in that time.

With nine points from eight games, Luton Town are currently 18th in the EFL Championship table.

Meanwhile, Coventry City were left empty-handed once again as they fell to a 3-0 loss away to Norwich City last time out.

They have now lost their last five games across all competitions, scoring five goals and shipping 14 since a 1-1 draw with Sunderland in their league opener.

Coventry City are currently rooted to the bottom of the league standings after managing just one point from their first five games.

Luton Town vs Coventry City Head-To-Head

With 41 wins from the last 86 meetings between the sides, Coventry City boast a superior record in the history of this fixture. Luton Town have picked up 28 wins in that time, while 17 games have ended all square.

Luton Town Form Guide: L-W-D-W-L

Coventry City Form Guide: L-L-L-L-L

Luton Town vs Coventry City Team News

Luton Town

Luton will take to the pitch without James Shea, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu and Alfie Doughty, who are all recuperating from injuries.

Injured: James Shea, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Alfie Doughty

Suspended: None

Coventry City

Callum O'Hare has been sidelined due to a hamstring problem and will play no part in Wednesday’s game.

Injured: Callum O'Hare

Suspended: None

Luton Town vs Coventry City Predicted XI

Luton Town Predicted XI (3-4-3): Ethan Horvath; Gabriel Osho, Tom Lockyer, Daniel Potts; James Bree, Amari'i Bell, Luke Freeman, Jordan Clark; Allan Campbell, Elijah Adebayo, Carlton Morris

Coventry City Predicted XI (3-4-3): Ben Wilson; Michael Rose, Kyle McFadzean, Callum Doyle; Fankaty Dabo, Jake Bidwell, Ben Sheaf, Gustavo Hamer; Jamie Allen, Kasey Palmer, Viktor Gyökeres

Luton Town vs Coventry City Prediction

While Luton Town have struggled to get going on home turf, they will fancy their chances against a Coventry City side who have endured a horrid start to the season. We predict the hosts will claim a slender win on Wednesday and heap more misery on the visitors.

Prediction: Luton Town 2-1 Coventry City

