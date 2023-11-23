Luton Town vs Crystal Palace Prediction and Betting Tips | November 25th 2023

The English Premier League returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Luton Town and Crystal Palace go head-to-head at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

The Hatters are one of just two sides yet to taste victory at home in the league this season and will look to end this poor record this weekend.

Luton Town continue to struggle with life in the top flight as they suffered a 1-0 loss against Manchester United at Old Trafford just before the international break.

Rob Edwards’ men have now failed to win their last six outings, losing four and claiming two draws since beating Everton 2-1 on September 30.

With six points from 12 matches, Luton Town are currently 17th in the Premier League standings, just one point above the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace were sent crashing back to earth last time out when they fell to a 3-2 loss at the hands of Everton on home turf.

This followed a 2-0 victory over strugglers Burnley at Turf Moor on November 4 which saw their three-game winless run come to an end.

With 15 points from 12 matches, Crystal Palace are currently 13th in the league table, level on points with 12th-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Luton Town vs Crystal Palace Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 23 wins from the last 57 meetings between the sides, Crystal Palace boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Luton Town have picked up 18 wins since their first encounter in November 1920, while the spoils have been shared on 16 occasions.

Crystal Palace have lost all but one of their last three league games, with a 2-0 victory over Burnley on November 4 being the exception.

Luton Town are yet to pick up a Premier League home win this season, losing three and claiming two draws in their five home games so far.

Luton Town vs Crystal Palace Prediction

Luton Town have struggled to find their feet in the Premier League and find themselves just one point above the danger zone.

The Hatters have failed to win their last six matches and we see them struggling against a Crystal Palace side who have won two of their last three away games. We expect this match to end in a draw.

Prediction: Luton Town 1-1 Crystal Palace

Luton Town vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of Luton’s last seven games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corner kicks - Yes (There have been 11 or more corner kicks in five of Hungary’s last six games)