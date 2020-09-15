Luton Town vs Derby County prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Luton Town will feel like it has been given a new lease of life after being solid odds on to be relegated from the Championship last season.

Former boss Nathan Jones returned to the Hatters halfway through the 2019-20 campaign after an appalling stint away at Stoke City to remarkably guide his team to safety.

Derby County fans will hope that there will be progress from their side's respectable 10th position.

Captained by England legend Wayne Rooney, the Rams will be vying for at least a playoff spot with a host of experience in the side combined with raw, exciting talent coming through the ranks.

They fell to an opening day defeat to Reading, which will have stung. Nevertheless, they will fancy their chances against Luton, even if they did beat a highly-commended Barnsley outfit 1-0 on their own patch last weekend.

Luton Town vs Derby County Head-to-Head

Wayne Rooney scores first goal for Derby but can't prevent 3-2 loss to Luton https://t.co/0GAXYYYnVP pic.twitter.com/FLasfcDClO — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) January 28, 2020

Luton came away with all the spoils last season, coming out 3-2 victors in January. In fact, they have lost just once in their last four home match-ups against Derby.

This being said, Derby have won three of their last four meetings with Luton.

Derby edge the win-count over Luton, beating them 17 times in the 43 matches they have faced Saturday's opponents – Luton winning 16 of these.

Luton Town vs Derby County Team News

Luton Town are expected to name the same line-up that achieved victory last week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, for Derby, Martyn Waghorn (calf), Tom Lawrence (shoulder), Duane Holmes and Krystian Bielik (knee) are all doubts, as is Rooney

Nathan Byrne is set to retain his place in the line-up after a notably applaudable display in his first league game for the Rams.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Martyn Waghorn, Tom Lawrence, Duane Holmes, Wayne Rooney and Krystian Bielik

Suspended: None

On @WayneRooney's fitness, Shay added:



🗣️ "We know he’s not 100% match fit and wasn’t ready to start at the weekend. The cup game may be a chance to get some minutes in his body. His calmness around the younger players is a real quality, but we need to get him match fit again." pic.twitter.com/wKNrzAaxLH — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) September 14, 2020

Luton Town vs Derby County Predicted XI

Luton Town predicted XI (4-3-3): Simon Sluga, Martin Cranie, Matty Pearson, Sonny Bradley, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Luke Berry, Pelly Ruddock, Glen Rea, Harry Cornick, Elliot Lee, James Collins

Derby County predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Marshall, Andre Wisdom, Mike te Wierik, Matt Clarke, Craig Forsyth, Graeme Shinnie, Max Bird, Morgan Whittaker, Louie Sibly, Jason Knight, Jack Marriott

Luton Town vs Derby County Prediction

This one will be closer than many expect, with Luton on a high after their opening day victory and Derby County boss Phillip Cocu less than impressed with his side's opening day defeat.

However, the visitors should have enough to cope with their hosts and claim their first three points of the campaign.

Prediction: Luton Town 1-2 Derby County