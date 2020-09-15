Luton Town vs Derby County prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Luton Town will feel like it has been given a new lease of life after being solid odds on to be relegated from the Championship last season.
Former boss Nathan Jones returned to the Hatters halfway through the 2019-20 campaign after an appalling stint away at Stoke City to remarkably guide his team to safety.
Derby County fans will hope that there will be progress from their side's respectable 10th position.
Captained by England legend Wayne Rooney, the Rams will be vying for at least a playoff spot with a host of experience in the side combined with raw, exciting talent coming through the ranks.
They fell to an opening day defeat to Reading, which will have stung. Nevertheless, they will fancy their chances against Luton, even if they did beat a highly-commended Barnsley outfit 1-0 on their own patch last weekend.
Luton Town vs Derby County Head-to-Head
Luton came away with all the spoils last season, coming out 3-2 victors in January. In fact, they have lost just once in their last four home match-ups against Derby.
This being said, Derby have won three of their last four meetings with Luton.
Derby edge the win-count over Luton, beating them 17 times in the 43 matches they have faced Saturday's opponents – Luton winning 16 of these.
Luton Town vs Derby County Team News
Luton Town are expected to name the same line-up that achieved victory last week.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Meanwhile, for Derby, Martyn Waghorn (calf), Tom Lawrence (shoulder), Duane Holmes and Krystian Bielik (knee) are all doubts, as is Rooney
Nathan Byrne is set to retain his place in the line-up after a notably applaudable display in his first league game for the Rams.
Injured: None
Doubtful: Martyn Waghorn, Tom Lawrence, Duane Holmes, Wayne Rooney and Krystian Bielik
Suspended: None
Luton Town vs Derby County Predicted XI
Luton Town predicted XI (4-3-3): Simon Sluga, Martin Cranie, Matty Pearson, Sonny Bradley, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Luke Berry, Pelly Ruddock, Glen Rea, Harry Cornick, Elliot Lee, James Collins
Derby County predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Marshall, Andre Wisdom, Mike te Wierik, Matt Clarke, Craig Forsyth, Graeme Shinnie, Max Bird, Morgan Whittaker, Louie Sibly, Jason Knight, Jack Marriott
Luton Town vs Derby County Prediction
This one will be closer than many expect, with Luton on a high after their opening day victory and Derby County boss Phillip Cocu less than impressed with his side's opening day defeat.
However, the visitors should have enough to cope with their hosts and claim their first three points of the campaign.
Prediction: Luton Town 1-2 Derby CountyPublished 15 Sep 2020, 18:34 IST