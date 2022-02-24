Luton Town vs Derby County prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Luton Town host Derby County at the Kenilworth Road Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday, looking for a third consecutive win for the first time this season.

The Hatters beat West Brom 2-0 last weekend before a 2-1 win over Stoke City on Wednesday.

They're up to eighth in the league table with 51 points from 32 games, just off the promotion playoffs spot.

Derby are still battling relegation after their massive points deduction last year.

With 21 points from 33 games, the Rams are in 22nd position, eight points off safety, and were also beaten 2-1 by Millwall in their last outing.

Luton Town vs Derby County Head-To-Head

There have been 46 clashes between the sides before and the spoils are closely shared.

Luton have won 17 times in the fixture whereas Derby have beaten them on 18 occasions.

However, the October reverse ended in a 2-2 draw.

Luton Town Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-W

Derby County Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-L

Luton Town vs Derby County Team News

Luton Town

The Hatters have Sonny Bradley, Luke Berry and Jordan Clarke missing due to injuries.

The side's top-scorer Elijah Adebayo hasn't scored in his last three games in a row and will be eager to return to scoring ways.

Injured: Sonny Bradley, Luke Berry, Jordan Clarke

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Derby County

The Rams have Kamil Jozwiak missing due to an ankle injury. Colin Kazim-Richards and Lee Buchanan are doubts for the game.

Tom Lawrence is suspended for the game.

Injured: Kamil Jozwiak

Doubtful: Colin Kazim-Richards, Lee Buchanan

Suspended: Tom Lawrence

Unavailable: None

Luton Town vs Derby County Predicted XI

Luton Town (3-4-1-2): Jed Steer; Kal Naismith, Tom Lockyer, Reece Burke; James Bree, Gabriel Osho, Allan Campbell, Amari'i Bell; Danny Hylton; Elijah Adebayo, Harry Cornick

Derby County (4-2-3-1): Ryan Allsop; Nathan Byrne, Curtis Davies, Eiran Cashin, Lee Buchanan; Max Bird, Krystian Bielik; Festy Ebosele, Jason Knight, Louie Sibley; Luke Plange

Luton Town vs Derby County Prediction

The home side are in a good run of form right now and enter the contest as favorites.

Wayne Rooney's side are fighting hard to recover from relegation but consistency is still lacking from their game.

We're putting our money on the Hatters to win here.

Prediction: Luton Town 2-1 Derby County

