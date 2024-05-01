Luton Town vs Everton Prediction and Betting Tips | May 3rd 2024

Luton Town will entertain Everton at Kenilworth Road in the Premier League on Friday.

The hosts, who secured promotion to the Premier League just last season, are at risk of being relegated as they are in 18th place in the league standings on 25 points with just three games left to play.

They have seen a drop in form recently, suffering three consecutive losses, with two games ending in 5-1 scorelines. In their previous outing, they lost 2-1 away at Wolverhampton Wanderers. Carlton Morris bagged a consolation goal in the 80th minute after they had conceded twice.

The visitors have seen an upturn in form, recording three back-to-back wins while keeping clean sheets. With a 1-0 home win over Brentford last week, thanks to Idrissa Gueye's 60th-minute strike, they are mathematically assured of their top-flight status.

Luton Town vs Everton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the 50th time across all competitions. The visitors have the better record in this fixture with 23 wins. The hosts are not far behind with 17 wins and nine games have ended in draws.

The visitors registered 2-1 wins in their two meetings against the hosts this season, winning the reverse fixture in September and coming out on top in the FA Cup in January.

Three of the last four meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

Luton Town have just one win in their last 15 games in all competitions, suffering 11 losses.

Everton have won four of their last five Premier League games, keeping four clean sheets.

Luton are winless in their last four home meetings against the visitors, failing to score in the last two games.

The visitors are winless in their last 10 away games in all competitions, failing to score in six games.

Luton Town vs Everton Prediction

The Hatters have suffered three consecutive defeats, conceding 12 goals while scoring one goal apiece in these losses. They have just one win in their last seven home games in all competitions, suffering five losses.

They are locked in a three-way relegation battle against Burnley and Nottingham Forest. Two teams of these three will be relegated this season, so Luton need to avoid dropping points here. Nonetheless, head coach Rob Edwards will be without as many as eight players in this match, which might impact their performance.

The Toffees have suffered just one defeat in their last six league outings, recording four wins and keeping four clean sheets. While they have recorded three wins on the trot, they are winless in away games in 2024 and might struggle here.

Sean Dyche is expected to welcome Seamus Coleman, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and Beto back into the starting XI for this match, which should be a boost for them.

Considering the contrast in form between the two teams, the visitors are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Luton Town 1-2 Everton

Luton Town vs Everton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Everton to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Dominic Calvert-Lewin to score or assist any time - Yes