Luton Town vs Fulham prediction, preview, team news and more | Championship 2021-22

The EFL Championship returns this weekend and will see Luton Town host Fulham at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

Luton Town beat Blackpool 3-0 last time out with Sonny Bradley, Elijah Adebayo and Jordan Clark all getting on the scoresheet. The win last weekend ended a four-game winless run for the Hatters.

Luton Town sit 12th in the league table with 28 points from 21 games. They will be looking to build on their latest result when they host Fulham this weekend.

Fulham played out a 1-1 draw against second-placed Bournemouth in their last game, with Tosin Adarabioyo rescuing a point for the Cottagers late in the game. Marco Silva's side have now drawn three games on the bounce.

Fulham sit top of the table with 44 points. They will be looking to return to winning ways as they chase an immediate return to the top-flight.

Luton Town vs Fulham Head-to-Head

Saturday's game will mark the 60th meeting between Luton Town and Fulham. The hosts have won 22 of their previous meetings, while the visitors have won 27 times. There have been eight draws between the two sides.

The two sides last met in a Championship clash back in 2019. The game ended 3-3 with Luton Town taking the lead three times and Fulham drawing level each time.

Luton Town Form Guide: W-L-D-L-L

Fulham Form Guide: D-D-D-W-W

Luton Town vs Fulham Team News

Luton Town

Luke Berry has been out of action since October and remains out with an injury. The midfielder is the only absentee for the hosts ahead of their game at their weekend.

Injured: Luke Berry

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Fulham

Nathaniel Chalobah and Ivan Cavaleiro both remain out with injuries and will miss Saturday's game against Luton Town. Terence Kongolo is a doubt for the game.

Injured: Nathaniel Chalobah, Ivan Cavaleiro

Doubtful: Terence Kongolo

Suspended: None

Luton Town vs Fulham Predicted XI

Luton Town Predicted XI (5-2-3): Simon Sluga; Amari Bell, Kal Naismith, Sonny Bradley, Reece Burke, James Bree; Allan Campbell, Henri Lansbury; Elijah Adebayo, Jordan Clark, Carlos Mendes Gomes

Fulham Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marek Rodak; Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream, Tosin Adarabioyo, Dennis Odoi; Harrison Reed, Jean Michael Seri; Neeskens Kebano, Fabio Carvalho, Harry Wilson; Aleksandar Mitrovic

Luton Town vs Fulham Prediction

Luton Town picked up their first win last weekend after a four-game winless run which saw them score just once. Three of Luton Town's five league wins have however come on home turf and they will be looking to build on their home form.

Fulham are unbeaten in their last 10 games. They have, however, drawn their last three games and will be desperate to get back to winning ways. The Cottagers should be able to get the job done on Saturday.

Prediction: Luton Town 1-3 Fulham

