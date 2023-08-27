Luton Town vs Gillingham Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th August 2023

Luton Town host Gillingham at the Kenilworth Road Stadium on Tuesday for a clash in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Playing in the Premier League for the first time in their history, Luton Town have been handed a baptism of fire, losing both their games in the competition so far this season.

The Hatters were thrashed 4-1 by Brighton & Hove Albion on the opening weekend, before a 3-0 thrashing at the hands of Chelsea on the following matchday.

Now in their first cup game as a top-flight side, Rob Edwards' team will be looking to pick up their first win of the 2023-24 campaign. However, it won't be easy against an in-form Gillingham side.

The Gills began their Football League Two campaign with four consecutive victories, but Colchester United threw a dent in their run last weekend. The latter prevailed 3-0 away to Gillingham, who succumbed to their first league defeat of the season, which also saw them cede top spot on the table to MK Dons.

In the first round of the Carabao Cup, though, Neil Harris' side caused a big upset by beating Championship side Southampton 3-1 at home.

Luton Town vs Gillingham Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 62 previous clashes between the sides, with Luton Town winning 30 times over Gillingham and losing on just 18 occasions.

Gillingham last beat Luton Town in October 2015 in the Johnstones Paint Trophy, since which the side has gone three fixtures without a win.

Having drawn in their last encounter, Luton Town and Gillingham could see consecutive stalemates for the first time since a run of three between April 1934 and May 1935.

Luton Town and Gillingham meet for the first time since March 2019.

Gillingham have not won away to Luton Town since December 1969 in the League Division Three.

Luton Town vs Gillingham Prediction

Luton Town might have failed to impress in their first Premier League appearances so far, but they are a stronger side on paper than Gillingham, who are down in the fourth division.

The Hatters could face a serious challenge but we expect them to eventually prevail.

Prediction: Luton Town 2-0 Gillingham

Luton Town vs Gillingham Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Luton Town to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No