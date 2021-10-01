Luton Town vs Huddersfield Town prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Luton Town play host to Huddersfield Town at the Kenilworth Road Stadium in round 11 of the EFL Championship on Saturday.

The visitors will head into the game seeking to get one over their hosts, having failed to pick up a win in each of the last four meetings between the sides.

Luton Town ended their poor string of results last Wednesday as they claimed an emphatic 5-0 win over Coventry City.

Prior to that, Nathan Jones’ side failed to taste victory in their previous six games, picking up four draws and losing two.

Luton Town are currently ninth in the EFL Championship table with 13 points from 10 games, level on points with Bristol City and Reading.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield Town returned to winning ways last time out as they claimed a 3-2 win over Blackburn Rovers on home turf.

Prior to that, they suffered successive defeats at the hands of Nottingham Forest and Swansea City, conceding three goals and scoring nine.

Head coach Carlos Corberan will be satisfied with his side's current league position as they are level on 16 points with Blackburn in the final playoff spot.

Luton Town vs Huddersfield Town Head-To-Head

Luton Town head into the game as the superior side in the history of this fixture, claiming 12 wins from their previous 26 encounters. Huddersfield Town have picked up nine wins, while five games have ended all square.

Luton Town Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-D-L-W

Huddersfield Town Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-L-W

Luton Town vs Huddersfield Town Team News

Luton Town

The hosts will take to the pitch without Admiral Muskwe, Fred Onyedinma, Danny Hylton and Dan Potts, who are all presently recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Admiral Muskwe, Fred Onyedinma, Danny Hylton, Dan Potts

Suspended: None

Huddersfield Town

The visitors remain without the services of Pipa, Jordan Rhodes, Ryan Schofield and Aaron Rowe, who are all presently ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Pipa, Jordan Rhodes, Ryan Schofield, Aaron Rowe

Suspended: None

Luton Town vs Huddersfield Town Predicted XI

Luton Town Predicted XI (4-3-3): Simon Sluga; Kal Naismith, Reece Burke, Tom Lockyer, James Bree; Luke Berry, Glen Rea, Gabriel Osho; Jordan Clark, Elijah Adebayo, Harry Cornick

Huddersfield Town Predicted XI (3-4-3): Lee Nicholls; Levi Colvill, Tom Lees, Matthew Pearson; Harry Toffolo, Lewis O'Brien, Jonathan Hogg, Sorba Thomas; Josh Koroma, Danny Ward, Danel Sinani

Luton Town vs Huddersfield Town Prediction

With just three points and two places separating the sides in the table, we expect a cagey contest on Saturday.

We predict the spoils will be shared in this one as they both head into the game in similar form.

Prediction: Luton Town 1-1 Huddersfield Town

Edited by Peter P