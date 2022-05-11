Luton Town vs Huddersfield Town prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship playoffs 2021-22

Luton Town host Huddersfield Town at Kenilworth Road in the first leg of their Championship playoffs semi-final on Friday.

The Hatters ended the regular season in sixth place with 75 points, beating Reading 1-0 on the final matchday, days after their humiliating 7-0 loss to Fulham. It will be their first appearance in this stage of the competition since the format's introduction in 1987 as a first top-flight season in 30 years beckons.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, ended their campaign strongly, winning their last four games, but missed out on an automatic qualification by six points.

Luton Town vs Huddersfield Town Head-To-Head

There have been 28 clashes between the two teams, with Luton leading Huddersfield 12-10 in wins.

In the 2021-22 season, the two teams played out a goalless draw at Luton before the Terriers secured a 2-0 win at home last month.

Huddersfield Town @htafc 𝗡𝗘𝗫𝗧 𝗦𝗧𝗢𝗣: 𝗣𝗟𝗔𝗬-𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗦



Tickets for the home leg of our Semi-Final against Luton Town on Monday 16 May 2022 are now on sale!



🎟 eticketing.co.uk/huddersfieldto…



#htafc | #TerrierSpirit 𝗡𝗘𝗫𝗧 𝗦𝗧𝗢𝗣: 𝗣𝗟𝗔𝗬-𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗦Tickets for the home leg of our Semi-Final against Luton Town on Monday 16 May 2022 are now on sale! 📍 𝗡𝗘𝗫𝗧 𝗦𝗧𝗢𝗣: 𝗣𝗟𝗔𝗬-𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗦Tickets for the home leg of our Semi-Final against Luton Town on Monday 16 May 2022 are now on sale! 🙌🎟 eticketing.co.uk/huddersfieldto…#htafc | #TerrierSpirit https://t.co/QnabJMJMoE

Luton Town Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-D-W-W.

Huddersfield Town Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-D.

Luton Town vs Huddersfield Town Team News

Luton Town

The Hatters will remain without Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu and Elijah Adebayo through injuries. Manager Nathan Jones might field the same XI that saw off Reading 1-0 in their last outing.

Injured: Luke Berry, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Elijah Adebayo.

Doubtful: Fred Onyedinma.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Squawka @Squawka



Hats off to the Hatters. Luton Town have reached the Championship play-offs for the first time since the format's introduction in 1987.Hats off to the Hatters. Luton Town have reached the Championship play-offs for the first time since the format's introduction in 1987. Hats off to the Hatters. 👏 https://t.co/8mY8nmLvev

Huddersfield Town

Harry Toffolo has scored in their last three games, so the Terriers will look up to him to deliver the goods once again.

Jonathan Ward could retain his place in attack after scoring in their 2-0 win over Bristol, in what was his first start for the team since March.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Luton Town vs Huddersfield Town Predicted XIs

Luton Town (3-5-2): Matt Ingram; Reece Burke, Sonny Bradley, Kal Naismith; James Bree, Henri Lansbury, Jordan Clark, Allan Campbell, Amari'i Bell; Cameron Jerome, Harry Cornick.

Huddersfield (4-3-3): Lee Nicholls; Ollie Turton, Tom Lees, Levi Colwill, Harry Toffolo; Jon Russell, Jonathan Hogg, Lewis O'Brien; Danel Sinani, Danny Ward, Duane Holmes.

Luton Town vs Huddersfield Town Prediction

Both teams have registered an almost identical tally of wins, losses, goals scored and conceded. Luton, though, have been stronger at home, losing just four of their 23 league games at Kenilworth Road.

However, the Terriers are no slouch either, ending their league campaign by going their last seven games unbeaten, winning six, including their last four. Nevertheless, this one could end in a draw, with all to play for in the return.

Prediction: Luton Town 1-1 Huddersfield Town.

Edited by Bhargav