Luton Town vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips | November 5th 2023

Luton Town will invite Liverpool to Kenilworth Road in the Premier League on Sunday.

The hosts are winless in their last four league outings and suffered their third loss in that period last week. They fell to a 3-1 away loss at Aston Villa, suffering their seventh defeat of the season. The consolation goal for Luton came in the 83rd minute, courtesy of Emiliano Martínez's own goal.

The visitors registered their seventh win of the league campaign last week, as goals from Diogo Jota, Darwin Núñez, and Mohamed Salah helped them to a 3-0 home victory over Nottingham Forest. Núñez was on the scoresheet again as the Reds recorded a 2-1 away win in the Carabao Cup round of 16 on Wednesday.

They are in fourth place in the league standings with 23 points, trailing league leaders Tottenham Hotspur by three points.

Luton Town vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 38 times in all competitions, with their first meeting coming in the FA Cup in 1920. As expected, the visitors have the upper hand in these meetings with an 18-7 lead in wins and 13 games ending in stalemates.

They last met in the FA Cup in 2008, with the Reds recording a 5-0 home win in the third-round replay. They have met just thrice in the 21st century, with all meetings taking place in the FA Cup.

Luton Town have just one win in their last 10 meetings against Liverpool, with that victory coming at home in the erstwhile Football League First Division in 1991.

Luton are winless in their Premier League games at home this season, suffering three defeats.

The visitors are unbeaten in 20 of their last 21 Premier League games, recording 13 wins.

The Reds are winless in their last two away games in the Premier League, suffering a loss against Tottenham in September and drawing 2-2 against Brighton & Hove Albion last month.

Luton Town vs Liverpool Prediction

The Hatters have recorded just two wins in 12 games across all competitions this season. Their only win in the Premier League this term came in their away game against Everton in September. They have suffered just one loss in their last six home games against the Reds.

Jordan Clark, Reece Burke, Albert-Mboyo Sambi Lokonga, and Dan Potts are confirmed absentees alongside Mads Andersen, who is only expected to return to the fold next year. Amari'i Bell has recovered well from a thigh injury and faces a late fitness test.

The Reds have suffered just one defeat across all competitions this season. They have won three of their last four meetings against the hosts, scoring 13 times while conceding five goals in that period.

Thiago Alcântara and Andy Robertson remained sidelined for the visitors through injuries. Jurgen Klopp has welcomed Luis Diaz back to training and the Colombian winger faces a late fitness test.

Considering the current form and goalscoring records of the two teams, we expect Liverpool to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Luton Town 1-2 Liverpool

Luton Town vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Darwin Núñez to score or assist any time - Yes