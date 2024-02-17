Luton Town vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th February 2024

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Luton Town lock horns with Erik ten Hag's Manchester United side in an important clash at the Kenilworth Road on Sunday.

Luton Town vs Manchester United Preview

Luton Town are currently in 17th place in the Premier League standings and have stepped up to the plate at home this season. The home side slumped to a damaging 3-1 defeat at the hands of Sheffield United last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The Red Devils edged Aston Villa to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Luton Town vs Manchester United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have an impressive historical record against Luton Town and have won 30 out of the 41 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Luton Town's four victories.

Luton Town have lost nine of their last 10 matches against Manchester United in league competitions, with the only exception during this period coming in a 1-1 draw in 1992.

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 12 matches against Luton Town in league competitions, with their previous defeat coming by a 2-1 margin in 1987.

Luton Town have found the back of the net in each of their last 11 matches in the Premier League but have lost five of these games.

Manchester United have won their last 11 matches against newly-promoted sides in the Premier League and have conceded only five goals during this period.

Luton Town vs Manchester United Prediction

Manchester United have improved in recent weeks and will be intent on making the most of their impressive run. The likes of Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Luton Town have shown flashes of their ability this season but will be up against a strong opponent on Sunday. Manchester United are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Luton Town 1-2 Manchester United

Luton Town vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Luton Town to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Rasmus Hojlund to score - Yes