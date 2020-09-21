Luton Town vs Manchester United prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Cup 2020-21

Manchester United take on unheralded Championship side Luton Town in the third round of the EFL Cup on Tuesday.

It is, quite simply, a must win game for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after a lacklustre display against Crystal Palace in their first competitive fixture of the season.

Luton Town, on the other hand, will be quietly relishing their chances to script a historic upset at their home stadium.

Manchester United are psychologically vulnerable, lack match fitness and have everything to lose. Luton Town, on the other hand, can go for broke in the match.

Patrice Evra on former players not speaking up about United: “I know some people are scared to speak up about because they may not get a job in the future, I don’t care, I don’t need Manchester United. I love Manchester United. [Patrice Evra IG] — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) September 21, 2020

In addition, United limp into the game on the back of a sound 3-1 defeat to Crystal Palace while high-flying Luton Town have won all four of their competitive games this season.

Matches like these truly encapsulate the magic of cup competition. Anything can happen, and one gets the sneaky feeling, with the air of brittleness surrounding United at the moment, that a sensational upset may be on the cards.

Luton Town vs Manchester United Head-to-Head

The two clubs have played each other a grand total of 39 times, dating back to the 19th century when United was still called Newton Heath.

Predictably, the bigger club has history on its side, having won 28 times. The two teams have drawn seven times while Luton Town has pulled off the unlikely upset on four occasions.

Luton Town form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Manchester United form guide: L-L-L-W-W

Luton Town vs Manchester United Team News

Luton Town

Nathan Jones' side will have to contend with the absence of Dan Potts, Brendan Galloway and Eunan O'Kane.

However, Tom Lockyer is expected to be involved after suffering a bout of cramp.

Luton likely won't be fielding a much changed side from the one that saw off a challenge from Derby County over the weekend.

Injuries: Dan Potts, Brendan Galloway, Eunan O'Kane

Doubtful: Tom Lockyer

Manchester United

Manchester United's injury list is relatively unpopulated and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has indicated that he will likely rotate his team around for the EFL Cup fixture.

Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones are injured but the likes of Nemanja Matic and Aaron Wan Bissaka - who missed out United's opening day defeat to Crystal Palace - may be in line for an appearance.

Injuries: Axel Tuanzebe, Phil Jones

Luton Town vs Manchester United Predicted Lineups

Luton Town (4-3-3): Simon Sluga; Martin Cranie, Matty Pearson, Sonny Bradley, Rhys Norrington-Davies; Luke Berry, Glen Rea, Pelly Ruddock; Harry Cornick, James Collin, Elliot Lee

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Dean Henderson; Aaron Wan Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Teden Mengi, Brandon Williams; Nemanja Matic, Fred; Juan Mata, Donny van de Beek, Daniel James; Odion Ighalo

Luton Town vs Manchester United Prediction

All signs point to a comfortable Manchester United win but the confidence level with which both teams approach this game will matter appreciably.

As such, Luton Town will fancy their chances.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has also promised to rotate his team for the game - meaning that yet more players lacking match fitness are likely to take the field.

While any combination that United puts out will outstrip Luton Town's team in terms of quality, knockout matches like these are not always decided on just skill alone.

I'm backing the underdog this time around.

Prediction: Luton Town 1 - 1 Manchester United (Luton Town to beat United on penalties)