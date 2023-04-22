Luton Town vs Middlesbrough Prediction and Betting Tips | April 24th 2023

Luton Town and Middlesbrough go head-to-head as round 44 of the EFL Championship comes to an end on Monday.

Currently separated by just one point in the upper echelons of the table, we anticipate a thrilling contest ensuing at Kenilworth Road.

Luton Town were denied a third win on the trot last Wednesday as they could only salvage a 1-1 draw against 10-man Reading at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

However, with that result, Rob Edwards’ men have now gone 11 straight games without defeat, claiming seven wins and four draws since February’s 1-0 loss against league leaders Burnley.

With 75 points from 43 games, Luton are currently third in the EFL Championship table, one point and one place above Monday’s visitors.

Middlesbrough, meanwhile, turned in a superb team performance as they came from behind to pick up a 3-1 victory over Hull City last time out.

This followed a 5-1 thrashing of Norwich City at the Riverside Stadium which saw their three-game winless run come to an end.

While Middlesbrough set out to pick up a third consecutive win, they journey to Kenilworth Road, where they have failed to win in their last three visits since August 2019.

Luton Town vs Middlesbrough Head-To-Head and Betting Tips

With 14 wins from the last 34 meetings between the sides, Luton Town boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Middlesbrough have picked up two fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on eight occasions.

Boro are unbeaten in four of their last five games against Luton, claiming three wins and one draw since December 2020.

Edwards' side are on a run of four consecutive home wins, scoring seven goals and keeping three clean sheets since February’s 2-2 draw with Millwall.

Middlesbrough have managed just one win in their last four away games, while losing twice and claiming one draw since mid-February.

Luton Town vs Middlesbrough Prediction

With just one point between Luton and Middlesbrough, we anticipate a thrilling contest with both sides taking the game to each other. However, Luton have been near-impenetrable at home in recent weeks and we fancy them claiming all three points once again.

Prediction: Luton Town 2-1 Middlesbrough

Luton Town vs Middlesbrough Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Luton Town

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of their last five meetings)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in Middlesbrough’s last six outings)

