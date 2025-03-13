Luton Town vs Middlesbrough Prediction and Betting Tips | March 15th 2025

Luton Town take on Middlesbrough in the 38th round of games in the Championship on Saturday. The two sides are in opposite halves of the points table.

Matt Bloomfield's Luton are coming off a 2-1 midweek win at Cardiff City. After a goalless first half, Calum Chambers broke the deadlock for Cardiff five minutes into the second period. Jordan Clark equalised seven minutes later before Thelo Aasgaard struck 10 minutes from time as the Hatters completed a comeback win.

With their second win in three games, Luton remain a point off rock-bottom Plymouth Argyle, in 23rd place in the standings, with 34 points from 37 games, winning nine.

Meanwhile, Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough are fresh off a 2-1 home win over Queens Park Rangers in midweek. Tommy Conway's 11th-minute strike gave Boro an early lead as they led at the break. Anfernee Dijksteel doubled their lead just before the hour-mark.

QPR pulled one back through Steve Cook in the 80th minute, but an equaliser wasn't to be as Carrick's side moved up to eighth in the points table, with 53 points from 37 games, winning 15.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Luton-Middlesbrough Championship clash at Kenilworth Road:

Luton Town vs Middlesbrough head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 36 meetings across competitions, Luton lead Middlesbrough 15-13, but their last meeting - in the Championship at the Riverside in November - saw the Boro win 5-1.

Luton have two wins in seven meetings in the fixture - all in the Championship - losing four, including three of the last four.

The Hatters have won just once in six home games - all in the Championship - losing three, scoring twice.

Boro have won once in six outings on the road - all in the Championship - losing five, but have scored in every game.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Luton: W-L-W-L-D; Middlesbrough: W-L-W-W-L

Luton Town vs Middlesbrough prediction

The two teams have had contrasting campaigns, especially Luton, who face a dogfight to avoid the drop. Having won just twice in 11 league games since the turn of the year, the Hatters have their work cut out.

They enjoy a slender head-to-head advantage over Boro, but Carrick's side had a landslide win in the reverse fixture and will fancy their chances of completing a league double.

Prediction: Luton Town 1-2 Middlesbrough

Luton Town vs Middlesbrough betting tips

Tp-1: Middlesbrough to win

Tip-2: Boro to keep a clean sheet: No (They have had just one clean sheet in nine games, all in the Championship.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Their last five games have had at least three goals.)

