Luton Town vs Middlesbrough prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21 

Luton Town and Middlesbrough will trade tackles at Kenilworth Road on Saturday in a matchday 45 EFL Championship fixture.

Both sides come into this game on the back of wins, with the hosts having edged a five-goal thriller away to Bristol City. Second-half goals from James Collins, Elijah Adebayo and Harry Cornick helped Luton Town secure a 3-2 comeback win, having been two goals down at halftime.

Yannick Bolasie and Josh Coburn were on the scoresheet to help Middlesbrough pick up a comfortable 3-1 victory over Sheffield Wednesday on home turf.

Just three points separate the two sides on the table. Middlesbrough are slightly better off in 9th spot, having garnered 63 points from 44 games to date. Luton Town are two places below in 11th place.

Luton Town vs Middlesbrough Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 30 occasions in the past, with Luton Town boasting a marginally better record.

The Hatters have 13 wins and seven draws to their name, while Boro have been victorious in 10 previous matches.

Their most recent meeting came in December 2020. A lone strike by Chuba Akpom was enough to give Middlesbrough a 1-0 victory on home turf.

Luton Town are unbeaten in four consecutive Championship fixtures, while Boro are currently on a two-game winning run.

Luton Town form guide: W-D-W-W-L

Middlesbrough form guide: W-W-L-L-D

Luton Town vs Middlesbrough Team News

Luton Town

Two players have been sidelined for the hosts through injury. Tom Lockyer (ankle) and Eunan O'Kane (broken leg) are both unavailable for selection.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Nathan Jones.

Injuries: Eunan O'Kane, Tom Lockyer

Suspension: none

Middlesbrough

Boro have been decimated by injuries in recent weeks and currently have eight players sidelined by fitness concerns.

Hayden Coulson (illness), Darnell Fisher (knock), Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (thigh), Sam Morsy (MCL), Marcus Tavernier (hamstring), Dael Fry (calf), Anfernee Djiksteel (ankle) and Marcus Browne (ACL) are all unavailable for selection.

There are no suspension concerns for Middlesbrough.

Injuries: Hayden Coulson, Darnell Fisher, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Sam Morsy, Marcus Tavernier, Dael Fry, Anfernee Djiksteel, Marcus Browne

Suspension: none

Luton Town vs Middlesbrough Predicted XI

Luton Town Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Simon Sluga (GK); Kal Naismith, Sonny Bradley, Matthew Pearson, James Bree; Pelly Ruddock, Ryan Tunnicliffe; Kazenga LuaLua, Kieman Dewsbury-Hall, Jordan Clark; Elijah Adebayo

Middlesbrough Predicted XI (3-4-3): Jordan Archer (GK); Marc Bola, Grant Hall, Patrick McNair; Marcin Johnson, George Saville, Jonathan Howson, Neeskens Kebano; Duncan Watmore, Chuba Akpom, Yannick Bolasie

Luton Town vs Middlesbrough Prediction

There is little to choose from between the sides and the fact that there is practically nothing but pride to play for could see the two managers set their sides up expansively.

We are predicting a stalemate, with goals scored at both ends.

Prediction: Luton Town 1-1 Middlesbrough