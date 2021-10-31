Luton Town vs Middlesbrough prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22 

Luton Town and Middlesbrough will battle for three points in an EFL Championship fixture on Tuesday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat away to Preston North End. Emil Riis scored a first-half brace to guide his side to victory.

Middlesbrough also fell to a defeat by the same scoreline against Birmingham City on home turf. Marc Roberts and Scott Hogan scored in the space of three second-half minutes to guide their side to all three points.

Only goal difference separates the two sides in the table as they have each garnered 21 points from 15 matches. Luton Town are the better-placed side in 10th position while Middlesbrough are one spot below them.

Luton Town vs Middlesbrough Head-to-Head

This will be the 32nd meeting between the two sides and Luton Town have a better record with 13 wins to their name.

Middlesbrough were victorious on 10 occasions while eight matches in the past ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in May when goals from Glen Rea and Duncan Watmore saw points shared in a 1-1 draw.

The home side's defeat last weekend halted a run of five consecutive games without defeat in the league. Middlesbrough's three-game winning run ended with their loss to Birmingham.

Luton Town form guide: L-W-D-W-D

Middlesbrough form guide: L-W-W-W-L

Luton Town vs Middlesbrough Team News

Luton Town

Luke Berry will be out until December with a knee injury.

Injury: Luke Berry

Suspension: None

Middlesbrough

The visitors have several injury concerns ahead of their trip to Bedfordshire. Grant Hall (muscle), Dael Fry (leg), Marc Bola (muscle), Marcus Browne (ACL), Darnell Fisher and Sammy Ameobi have all been sidelined with injuries.

Injuries: Grant Hall, Dael Fry, Marcus Browne, Sammy Ameobi, Marc Bola, Darnell Fisher

Suspension: None

Luton Town vs Middlesbrough Predicted XI

Luton Town Predicted XI (4-3-3): Simon Sluga (GK); Amari'i Bell, Kal Naismith, Tom Lockyer, James Bree; Pelly Ruddock, Glen Rea, Gabriel Osho; Jordan Clark, Elijah Adebayo, Harry Cornick

Middlesbrough Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Joe Lumley (GK); Obel Hernandez, Paddy McNair, Souleymane Bamba, Marcus Tavernier; James Lea Siliki, Jonny Howson, Matt Crooks; Duncan Watmore; Andraz Sporar, Uche Ikpeazu

Luton Town vs Middlesbrough Prediction

The two sides are almost evenly matched and are likely to cancel each other out on Tuesday.

They both have enough quality to get on the scoresheet and we are predicting the points to be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Luton Town 1-1 Middlesbrough

Edited by Peter P