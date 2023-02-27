Luton Town vs Millwall Prediction and Betting Tips | February 28, 2023

Luton Town host Millwall at Kenilworth Road in the EFL Championship on Tuesday (February 28).

Both sides are level on points in the playoff places, making this contest a nicely poised and exciting one.

Millwall FC @MillwallFC WHAT. A. TEAM.



🗣️ We need every single one of you 𝙧𝙤𝙖𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙜, home and away... WHAT. A. TEAM.🗣️ We need every single one of you 𝙧𝙤𝙖𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙜, home and away... 🔥 WHAT. A. TEAM. 🔥🗣️ We need every single one of you 𝙧𝙤𝙖𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙜, home and away...

Luton returned to winning ways on Saturday, edging out Birmingham City 1-0 at the St Andrew's Stadium. Before that, the Hatters were on a four-game winless run, claiming two draws and losing as many, including a 3-0 FA Cup defeat to Grimsby Town on February 7.

With 53 points from 33 games, Luton are sixth in the Championship, level on points with Millwall in fifth place.

Millwall FC @MillwallFC massive game to go...



🫵 Your support means everything, massive game to go...🫵 Your support means everything, #Millwall fans! 1️⃣3️⃣ massive game to go...🫵 Your support means everything, #Millwall fans!

Meanwhile, Millwall continue to stake their place for a playoff place with a 1-0 win over Stoke City last time out. The Lions are now unbeaten in three games, claiming seven points from a possible nine, and have lost just once in their last seven league outings.

The visitors head into the midweek clash unbeaten in their last five visits to Kenilworth Road and will look to extend the impressive run.

Luton Town vs Millwall Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Millwall hold a superior record in the fixture, claiming 35 wins from the last 86 meetings.

Luton have picked up 23 wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on 28 occasions.

The Hatters are winless in their last five home games against the Lions, losing twice and drawing theice since February 2013.

Luton have have won just once in their last five games across competitions, losing twice and drawing as many.

Millwall have won three of their last four away games, with a 1-0 loss to Coventry City on February 14 being the exception.

Luton Town vs Millwall Prediction

With Luton and Millwall tied on points in the upper echelons of the standings, a thrilling contest could ensue, with both sides taking the game to the other. Millwall head are the more in-form side and should claim a narrow win.

Prediction: Luton Town 1-2 Millwall

Luton Town vs Millwall Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Millwall

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in five of their last seven meetings)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been fewer than five bookings in the last eight clashes between the two teams.)

