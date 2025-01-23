Luton Town vs Millwall Prediction and Betting Tips | January 25th 2025

Luton Town will be looking to move out of the relegation zone when they play host to Millwall in round 29 of the EFL Championship on Saturday. The Lions have failed to win their last six games against the home side and will journey to Kenilworth Road looking to end this poor run.

Luton Town failed to stop the rot as they fell to a 3-2 defeat against Oxford United on Tuesday after blowing their lead twice at the Kassam Stadium.

The Hatters have now gone seven consecutive matches without a win across all competitions, losing six and claiming one draw — a run which saw them crash out of the FA Cup courtesy of a 2-0 defeat against Nottingham Forest on January 11.

This poor run of results has seen Luton Town plunge into the drop zone as they currently sit bottom but one in the Championship table, level on 26 points with 22nd-placed Hull City.

Like this weekend’s hosts, Millwall continue to struggle for results in the bottom half of the table as they played out a 2-2 draw against Cardiff City last time out after giving up a two-goal lead in the second half.

The Lions have failed to taste victory in their last six Championship matches, losing three and claiming three draws since a 1-0 win over Blackburn Rovers on December 21.

Millwall have picked up 31 points from their 27 Championship matches to sit 17th in the table, five points above the danger zone, albeit with one game in hand.

Luton Town vs Millwall Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 35 wins from the last 89 meetings between the sides, Millwall boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Luton Town have picked up 24 wins since their first encounter in February 1903, while the spoils have been shared on 30 occasions.

The Hatters are unbeaten in their last six games against Millwall, claiming two wins and four draws since a 2-0 defeat in October 2020.

Millwall are on a run of six consecutive away matches without a win, losing twice and picking up four draws since the start of November.

Luton Town vs Millwall Prediction

It has been a turbulent campaign for Luton Town, who are in contention to go down for the second consecutive season, following their relegation from the Premier League last term.

Millwall are unbeaten in their six visits to Kenilworth Road since February 2013 but we predict the Hatters will do just enough to secure all three points this weekend.

Prediction: Luton Town 2-1 Millwall

Luton Town vs Millwall Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Luton to win

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in nine of the last 10 meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of their last six clashes)

