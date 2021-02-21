Luton Town vs Millwall prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21 

Luton Town will welcome Millwall to Kenilworth Road on Tuesday for a matchday 32 fixture in the EFL Championship on Tuesday.

The two sides have precious little to play for until the end of the season, although Millwall still have an outside chance of making the playoffs.

The visitors currently sit in 11th spot in the table, seven points behind the playoff places and will be seeking all three points to boost their promotion hopes.

Luton Town, by contrast, are 16th, relatively clear of the relegation spots. However, they will be wary of dropping too many points and being caught up by those beneath them.

The hosts come into this game on the back of a harrowing 3-0 loss away to Stoke City. A Nick Powell brace and a late strike by Steven Fletcher gave the Potters all three points.

🗒 Goalless at The Den.#Millwall — Millwall FC 💙 (@MillwallFC) February 20, 2021

Millwall played out a dour goalless draw with bottom-side Wycombe Wanderers which halted their three-game winning run.

Luton Town vs Millwall Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 83 occasions in the past, with Millwall having the significantly better head-to-head record.

Advertisement

The Lions were victorious on 35 previous occasions. Luton Town have 22 wins to their name, while 26 matches in the past have ended in a stalemate.

Their most recent clash came in October 2020. In that game, a second-half strike by Conor Mahoney added to a first-half Martin Cranie own goal to give Millwall a 2-0 home win.

Both sides come into this match in contrasting form. The hosts have won just two of their last eight games in the league, while Millwall are undefeated in eight Championship games.

Luton Town form guide: L-L-W-D-L

Millwall form guide: D-W-W-W-D

Luton Town vs Millwall Team News

Luton Town

The hosts have three players ruled out through injury for the visit of Millwall. Matty Pearson (hamstring), Tom Lockyer (ankle) and Eunan O'Kane (discomfort) are all unavailable for selection.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Nathan Jones

Injuries: Matty Pearson, Tom Lockyer, Eunan O'Kane

Suspension: None

Millwall

Four players have been ruled out through injury for the trip to Luton Town.

Connor Mahoney (muscle) and Murray Wallace (broken foot) are both unavailable for selection. Furthermore, Maikel Kieftenbeld (hamstring) and Kenneth Zohore (ankle) are new injury concerns.

There are no suspension worries for manager Gary Rowett.

Injuries: Connor Mahoney, Murray Wallace, Kenneth Zohore, Maikel Kieftenbeld

Suspension: None

Luton Town vs Millwall Predicted XI

Luton Town Predicted XI (4-3-3): Simon Sluga (GK); Dan Potts, Sonny Bradley, Martin Cranie, James Bree; Luke Berry, Glen Rea, Jack Clark; Pelly Ruddock, James Collins, Harry Cornick

Advertisement

Millwall Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Bartosz Biatkowski (GK); Scott Malone, Alex Pearce, Shaun Hutchinson, Mahlon Romero; Billy Mitchell, Ryan Woods, Shaun Williams, Jed Wallace; Mason Bennett; Matt Smith

Luton Town vs Millwall Prediction

Millwall's good run of form installs them as favorites in this tie. The visitors' compact style of play leaves little room for opponents to exploit which suggests this this could be a low-scoring affair.

Luton Town have not impressed of late and could suffer a third straight defeat in a game of few chances.

Prediction: Luton Town 0-1 Millwall