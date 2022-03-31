Luton Town vs Millwall prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Luton Town host Millwall at Kenilworth Road in the EFL Championship on Saturday, looking to make it three wins in a row.

The Hatters went into the international break on the back of consecutive victories over Preston North End and Hull City, scoring seven goals while conceding just once.

They've been on a terrific run of form this calendar year, and now, Nathan Jones' side are in third place in the league table with 63 points, six off second-placed Bournemouth.

Millwall, meanwhile, saw their eight-game unbeaten run end following a 2-0 loss to Stoke City before the international break.

However, the Lions remain in 10th place and must continue to put up a strong run to have a chance of breaking into the playoffs zone.

Luton Town vs Millwall Head-To-Head

There have been 85 previous clashes between the sides, with Luton winning 35 times and losing to Millwall on just 23 occasions.

They also won the October reverse 2-0, which ended their 16-year wait for a victory in the fixture.

The Hatters are now aiming for their first league double over Millwall since the 1973-74 campaign.

Nathan Jones on the international break, squad fitness and Saturday's match against Millwall.



"It's a real tough game every time you play home and away against Millwall, we know that."
Nathan Jones on the international break, squad fitness and Saturday's match against Millwall.

Luton Town Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-L

Millwall Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-D-D-W

Luton Town vs Millwall Team News

Luton Town

The Hatters have a clean bill of health going into Saturday.

Robert Snodgrass will be eager to make an impact from the start after making a few sporadic appearances since joining the side in February.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

The Den needs you this April in full force...



The Den needs you this April in full force...

Millwall

The Lions will have top-scorer Benike Afobe back in the squad after missing the game against Stoke City.

On loan from the Potters, he was ineligible to face them, and the visitors looked toothless without him leading the line.

His return should bolster their attacking vanguard once again.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Luton Town vs Millwall Predicted XI

Luton Town (3-4-1-2): James Shea; James Bree, Dan Potts, Peter Kioso; Robert Snodgrass, Allan Campbell, Jordan Clark, Amari'i Bell; Luke Berry; Elijah Adebayo, Harry Cornick.

Millwall (3-4-1-2): Bartosz Białkowski; Daniel Ballard, Murray Wallace, Jake Cooper; Danny McNamara, George Saville, Billy Mitchell, Scott Malone; Jed Wallace; Benik Afobe, Mason Bennett.

Luton Town vs Millwall Prediction

Both teams have looked strong lately and possess in-form strikers.

Although the Hatters are the favorites to progress here, we expect the visitors to put up a stern fight and eke out a point.

Prediction: Luton Town 1-1 Millwall

