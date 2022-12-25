Luton Town vs Norwich City Prediction and Betting Tips | December 26, 2022

Luton Town will host Norwich City at Kenilworth Road in the EFL Championship on Monday (December 26), looking to end their three-game winless run.

Since beating Blackpool 1-0 at the start of November, the Hatters have lost 2-0 to Stoke City and 2-1 to Middlesbrough either side of a 1-1 draw with Rotherham United.

With 30 points in 22 games, the Bedfordshire outfit are 15th in the standings and are desperate to return to winning ways.

Norwich, meanwhile, have lived up to their 'yo-yo club' tag after getting relegated from the Premier League for a record sixth time last season.

The Canaries, though, are mounting their way back into the top flight yet again, sitting in fifth position with 35 points from 23 games. However, their form has dwindled lately, with just two wins in their last five games, including two defeats in their last three outings.

Dean Smith's team headed into the mid-season break off a 2-0 loss to Blackburn Rovers, their second defeat at home after Middlesbrough had also pulled off a 2-1 win the week before.

Luton Town vs Norwich City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 78 clashes between the two teams before, and the spoils are closely shared. Norwich have beaten Luton 30 times and tasting defeat on 29 occasions.

Luton have won four of their last five games against Norwich, including a 1-0 win in October, having lost the previous three.

The Hatters are looking to complete their first league double over Norwich since the 1981-82 season.

Norwich have alternated between defeat (4) and win (3) in their last league games at Luton.

Luton have won just two of their last 11 Boxing Day games, while Norwich have won their last three since beating Birmingham in 2017.

The last 16 league meetings between Luton and Norwich have not ended in a draw.

Luton Town vs Norwich City Prediction

Luton have had a good record against Norwich in recent years but are coming off a three-game winless run.

The Canaries have struggled lately too but have the quality to extract revenge for their earlier loss to Luton this season.

Prediction: Luton Town 1-2 Norwich City

Luton Town vs Norwich City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Norwich

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

